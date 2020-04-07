After MacBook Air, Apple likely to upgrade MacBook Pro with better keyboard

-
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly launching a new 13-inch MacBook Pro next month with the codename J223.
According to a noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will bring out a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro "next month".
The current 13-inch MacBook Pro still uses butterfly keyboards that can suffer from issues such as sticky or unresponsive keys after prolonged use, which prompted Apple to initiate a free repair program worldwide in 2018.
Apart from the keyboard, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is expected to get an upgraded processor in the form of one of Intel's 10th-generation Ice Lake chips, built using a 10-nanometer architecture.
Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo proposed there would be a replacement of the 13-inch MacBook Pro by one sporting a 14.1-inch Mini LED display.
In Kuo's note, the analyst doesn't specify when the model would launch, except it would be sometime in 2020.
