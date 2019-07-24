All you need to know about Hyperloop, the future of public transport

Hyperloop, a futuristic transportation technology, is pitched as the next frontier of public mobility. The idea emerged from a white paper by Elon Musk in 2013. Currently, Musk's Hyperloop Technologies and Richard Branson-backed Hyperloop One are trying to get the technology to the market.

The concept The very basis of Hyperloop is to reduce the friction against the air or the ground, which restricts the speed of conventional trains. Hyperloop involves a long vacuum tube with pods carrying passengers beamed through it. The pod, according to Musk's white paper, can touch the speed ...