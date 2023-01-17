JUST IN
Business Standard

Amazon announces Republic Day sale offers on 5G smartphones: Details here

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on January 15 and it will be live until January 20. Here are some of the deals on 5G smartphones available on the e-commerce platform

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Apple iPhone 13

E-commerce platform Amazon on Tuesday announced bank offers, exchange bonuses, and special prices on select 5G smartphones as part of its ongoing 'Republic Day Sale'. The sale started on January 15 and would continue until January 20. Customers can get the latest 5G smartphones at a starting price of Rs 9,499, including bank offers.

In the sale, Amazon is offering a 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 2,500) on State Bank of India credit cards, 9 months of no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme, exchange values up to Rs 10,000, Amazon Pay rewards worth Rs 1,250, and additional benefits such as free earphones. Here are some of the top deals on 5G smartphones:

Apple iPhone 13 5G

The iPhone 13 is available at a starting price of Rs 59,499, after adjusting bank offers. The phone comes with a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display, an A15 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, IP68 water-resistant technology, and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera set-up.

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G is available at Rs 29,999, after discounts. Powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging technology, the phone comes with a 6.7-inches display. It is supported by an MTK D8100 Max processor and sports a triple camera set-up on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor.

iQOO Neo 6 5G

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999. The iQOO Neo 6 5G runs on Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It is equipped with A77 architecture. The smartphone packs a 4700 mAh battery with 80W flash charge technology. The 120Hz E4 AMOLED display boasts 1300nits of peak brightness. Besides, there is a 64-megapixel main camera.

Redmi Note 12 5G

Available at Rs 16,499, the Redmi Note 12 5G features a 120 Hz super AMOLED display with 1200nits peak brightness. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G octa-core processor, a 48-megapixel AI triple camera set-up on the back, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is offered at a starting price of Rs 10,799 on Amazon. Supported by an MTK D700 octa-core processor, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. There is a 50-megapixel dual camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 15:41 IST

