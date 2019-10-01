Amazon festival sale: Best deals on Samsung, Xiaomi and other budget phones

E-commerce platform is offering discounts, deals, exchange offers, bank offers, zero-interest equated monthly instalment schemes, etc, on a wide number of products, including smartphone, as part of its ongoing festive-season sale. The started on September 29 and will continue until October 4. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering up to 10 per cent instant discount on SBI cards and credit-card EMI transactions, free one-year screen replacement in partnership with Acko, besides exchange offers and besides interest-free EMIs on smartphones.

Here is a look at some of the best deals on budget smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy M30 (3GB/32GB)

This budget smartphone from South Korean electronics major Samsung is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999, which is nine per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 11,000. The phone has a 6.4-inch fullHD+ screen with infinity-U-shaped notch on the top. Powered by Exynos 7904 mobile processor, the phone boasts a 5,000 mAh battery and 15W fast charge support. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor mated with 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front the phone has a 16MP shooter for selfies.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M30 review Realme U1 (3GB/64GB)

This phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999, which is 25 per cent lower than its prevailing market retail price of Rs 11,999.

As for the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch fullHD+ screen with teardrop notch on top, MediaTek Helio P70 mobile processor, 3,500 mAh battery, dual camera set-up on the back with 13MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor, and a 25MP selfie camera on the front. ALSO READ: Realme U1 review

LG W30 (3GB/32GB)

This smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999, which is 27 per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 10,999. Launched earlier this year, the phone has a 6.26-inch HD+ resolution screen with teardrop shaped notch on the top. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 mobile processor, 4,000 mAh battery and Android Pie operating system, the phone comes with triple camera set-up on the back featuring a 12MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

This smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 5,999, which is 40 per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 9,999. The phone has a 6.26-inch screen of HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm 632 system-on-chip, paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Powered by 4,000 mAh battery, the phone has dual camera set-up on the back featuring 12MP primary sensor mated with 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera.

Nokia 6.1 Plus (6GB/64GB)

This smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999, which is 51 per cent lower than its prevailing market retail price of Rs 20,499. The phone has a 5.8-inch fullHD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile processor, 3,060 mAh battery, 16MP + 5MP dual camera set-up on the back, and 16MP front camera. ALSO READ: Nokia 6.1 Plus review