Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live for Prime members: Details here

Amazon has kicked off its Great Indian Festival sale for Prime members a day before it goes live for everyone. That said, the non-prime members have to wait until September 23, but the prime members can now avail the offers. According to Amazon, there would be new offers released every 6 hours on a range of products such as smartphones, TVs, computers, smartwatches, and more. Sponsored by Samsung and iQoo, the ten-day festival sale will continue until October 3.

During the sale, Amazon is offering cashback, exchange offers, no interest equated monthly instalments scheme, and discount coupons on several products. Besides, it is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent to SBI credit and debit cardholders on select items.

As for the offers, in the smartphone category, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,499. The Redmi 11 Prime, first time on sale, is available at Rs 12,999. The Samsung Galaxy M53 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G are available at Rs 19,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

Beside smartphones, there are offers on other consumer electronics such as laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and more. According to Amazon, select electronics are available with up to 75 per cent off in the sale. The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor is available at Rs 12,999, whereas, the LG Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 30,740. Buyers can avail up to 65 per cent discount on select projectors and accessories.

What is



It is a paid subscription service, starting at Rs 179 per month. There are three membership plans -- monthly, quarterly, and yearly. Prime members get unlimited free delivery on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, free in-game content, and early access to deals and sale offers.