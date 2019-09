Amazon Great Indian sale: OnePlus 7T sale, iPhone XR at Rs 44,999, and more

E-commerce platform is currently hosting a six-day festive season sale, offering discounts, deals, exchange offers, bank offers, zero-interest equated monthly instalment schemes, and more on several products, including smartphones. Named Festival sale, it began on September 29 and is open until October 4. The annual festival sale also gets new smartphones available exclusively during the sale. Take a look at some of the most sought-after mobiles currently on sale on Amazon India:

7T

Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched the 7T in India. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone goes on sale on the e-commerce platform with several offers. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB – priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Both variants are available on sale with 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 2,000) on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excluding RuPay/Maestro) and credit card EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering exchange discount and zero-interest EMI on the phone.





iPhone XR (64GB)

The most affordable iPhone in the iPhone X-series, which was launched in India last year, has become cheaper in the sale. The phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 44,999, which is 10 per cent lower than its current retail price of Rs 49,990. Amazon is also offering 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 2,000) on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excluding RuPay/Maestro) and credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, the phone gets free one-year screen replacement offer through Amazon partner Acko.

ALSO READ: iPhone XR review

Galaxy M30s (4GB/64GB)

The Galaxy M30s is a new budget offering from the stable of South Korean electronics major The phone boasts 6,000 mAh battery, a first in its segment. It also has a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor mated with an ultra-wide sensor and a depth sensor. In the sale, the phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999, which is 10 per cent lower than its prevailing retail price of Rs 15,500. Amazon is offering 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 2,000) on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excluding RuPay/Maestro) and credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, the phone gets free one-year screen replacement offer through Amazon partner Acko.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M30s review

(4GB/128GB)

Launched earlier this year, the is a capable smartphone with triple camera sensors on the back, Kirin 710 system-on-chip, Android Pie operating system and teardrop notch-shaped fullHD screen. The phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999, or 29 per cent less than its prevailing retail price of Rs 16,999. Amazon is offering 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 2,000) on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excluding RuPay/Maestro) and credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, the phone gets free one-year screen replacement offer through Amazon partner Acko.

U1 (3GB/32GB)

The budget smartphone from the stable of Chinese smartphone manufacturer gets a 38 per cent discount on its prevailing retail cost of Rs 12,999, and it is available at Rs 7,999. The phone is also eligible for 10 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 2,000) on SBI credit cards, debit cards (excluding RuPay/Maestro) and credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, the phone gets free one-year screen replacement offer through Amazon partner Acko.