Business Standard

Amazon, Intel and Ford want to harvest your data while you drive

Amazon.com, Intel, Qualcomm and BlackBerry were at the Las Vegas conference this week to pitch data-crunching services and partnerships to an auto industry

Bloomberg 

Modern cars roll out of factories packed with cellular connections, powerful processors and growing suite of sensors, including cameras, radar and microphones. That’s turning them into the next information goldmine, rivalling the data-creating capabilities of smartphones.
Amazon.com, Intel, Qualcomm and BlackBerry were at the Las Vegas conference this week to pitch data-crunching services and partnerships to an auto industry searching for new revenue streams and business models.

“CES will highlight the next big industry transformation that revolves around how this data can be monetised,” said Brian Rhodes, an automotive technology analyst at IHS Markit.

First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 01:25 IST

