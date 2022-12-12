Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offer details, discounts and more

is hosting a ‘ Upgrade Days’ sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-interest equated monthly installment scheme, and more on smartphones. The sale started on December 10 and would continue until December 14. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering an instant cashback of 10 per cent (up to Rs 1,000) on HDFC credit card transactions. Besides, there is an instant cashback of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,250 on Federal Bank card transactions. Here are some of the deals currently available:

iQOO

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 26,999, inclusive of all offers. It is available with up to nine month no-interest equated monthly installment scheme. The is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery, supported by 80W flash charge. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor. iQOO Z6 Pro and iQOO Z6 Lite are also available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

Lava

Inclusive of all offers, the Lava Blaze NXT is available at Rs 8,369. Powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen. The Lava Z3 is also available in the sale at a discounted price of Rs 6,299.

Xiaomi

The Redmi A1 and Redmi 10A are available at an effective price of Rs 5,579 and Rs 7,469, respectively. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi Note 11 are available at Rs 11,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively. These smartphones are available with up to six months no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme.

Realme

The Realme Narzo 50i is available at a discounted price of Rs 5,499. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is available at Rs 8,999, inclusive of all offers and discounts. The Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A Prime are powered by Unisoc SC9863 processor and Unisoc T612 processor, respectively.

OPPO

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 4,500 mAh battery, the OPPO F21s Pro 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,499 – inclusive of the cashback on select bank credit cards. Additionally, is offering Rs 3,000 off on exchange deals. OPPO A76 and OPPO A77s are also available for Rs 15,490 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Tecno

Inclusive of all discounts, the Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available at Rs 5,579 and Tecno Spark 9 is available at Rs 7,649. Besides discounts, the phones are eligible for up to six months no-interest EMI offer. Tecno POVA 5G and Tecno Camon 19 Mondrian are also available for Rs 14,299 and Rs 16,999, respectively.