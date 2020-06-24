Amazon takes OnePlus smart TVs 2020 pre-orders with extended warranty offer

is set to launch its affordable in India on July 2. Before the launch, however, the company has started taking pre-orders on its partner e-commerce platform Amazon. Amazon is taking pre-orders for (2020) by offering a two-year extended warranty from Acko general insurance worth Rs 3,000 at a discounted price of Rs 1,000, which would also be reversed to consumers Amazon Pay account later, essentially making the two-year insurance free to all those who pre-order and purchase the TV.

"An email confirmation will be shared on purchase. Purchase any of the new TVs (2020 models) on Amazon before August 5," the company said in a statement.





After buying the OnePlus TV, all those who opted for two-year extended warranty will receive Amazon Pay balance of Rs 1,000 by August 10.

"This offer only applies to the new ranges of OnePlus TVs and on purchase on extended warranty and the OnePlus TV in the given date range," said the company.



The new affordable OnePlus TVs will feature an immersive, bezel-less display with a vibrant Cinematic Display, a 93 per cent 'DCI-P3' colour gamut and Dolby Vision support.

To recall, the company entered the smart TV industry in 2019 with OnePlus TV Q1 series which is available at starting price of Rs 69,900.