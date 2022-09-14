Apple A16 chip's AnTuTu test shows 19% improvement in GPU performance

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max likely to feature enhanced A15 Bionic chipset
Apple orders partners to make 90 million units, expects stable sales
Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 Bionic chip, Pro models move to A16
Apple set to launch new iPhones, Watch, AirPods Pro at 'Far Out' event
Apple iOS 16 to launch today; Here's what will change in your iPhones
-
Even though earlier Geekbench result of Apple's A16 chip painted a particularly grim picture of its performance but now things seem to be looking up as the AnTuTu team has dug up results from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
According to GSM Arena, the Pro variant posted a total score of 978,147, while the Pro Max managed 972,936. This represents an improvement of around 19 per cent compared to the 13-series models.
Also, since the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models use the chipset from the iPhone 13 Pro duo, this is a comparison within the 14-series as well. The vanilla iPhone 14 phones were also upgraded to 6GB of RAM like last year's Pros.
GSM Arena reported that the breakdowns show that the CPU performance went up by a respectable 17 per cent, while the memory score is up by 10 per cent. It's really the GPU that impresses with a 28 per cent jump over the previous generation.
It is surprising that Apple didn't mention it during the presentation as this might be the highest generational improvement in recent years.
For comparison, early AnTuTu results for the iPhone 13 Pros last year showed a 17 per cent increase in CPU score over the 12 Pro generation and 19 per cent for the GPU. In 2021, it was the memory score that wowed with a 44 per cent jump, as per GSM Arena.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU