Apple blocks possibilities of third-party repair on 2018 models of Macbook

has blocked possibilities of third-party repairs on the 2018 models of Pros and Pros by making it compulsory for the devices to pass diagnostics for certain repairs to be completed, the media reported.

The result of not running the diagnostics on these devices would result in an inoperative system and an incomplete repair according to an internal document from Apple to service providers, MacRumors reported on Thursday.

The requirement applies to repairs involving the display, logic board, Touch ID, keyboard, battery, trackpad, and speakers on 2018 Pro and for Pro it applies on logic board and storage repairs only.

Since Apple's diagnostic suite is only limited to internal use by Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, independent repair shops without Apple certification may not be able to repair certain parts on the Pro and 2018 Pro.

This requirement is a result of the "T2 chip" that is used in these devices, which integrates the system management controller, image signal processor, audio controller, and solid-state drive (SSD)

It also features a "Secure Enclave" for secure boot, encrypted storage and authenticating Touch ID, the report added.

Apple has not yet commented on the subject.