Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max: India pricing, sale info, and more

Apple on Tuesday launched the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. The premium smartphones in the iPhone 12 series will be available in four stainless steel finishes, including graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro start October 16, and it will be available from October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order from November 6 and it will be available from November 13.

12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max: India pricing

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants, priced Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900 onwards, respectively. Both the smartphones will be available on Apple Store Online and through Apple Authorised Resellers in India.

12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Specifications and features

Like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are network ready smartphones. Both the Pro models are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic system-on-chip, which is industry’s first silicone built on 5-nanometer process. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max boast flat-edge design with surgical-grade stainless steel band and precision-milled matte glass on the back. The glass on the front is protected by ‘Ceramic Shield’, which is touted to enhance the glass strength and improve its drop performance by up to 4 times over the glass used on previous generation iPhones.

The iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max sports a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with systemwide colour management for color accuracy. Moreover, the OLED display on both the modes feature nearly 3.5 million pixels and boasts up to 1200 nits of peak brightness levels. Both the smartphones are IP68 rating to withstand water submersion up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, and are protected against everyday spills, including coffee and soda.

Imaging is covered by triple-camera set-up on both the smartphones. The iPhone 12 Pro models feature the new Apple ProRAW, which combines Apple’s multiframe image processing and computational photography with the versatility of a RAW format. This feature will be enabled later this year through software upgrade.

The iPhone 12 Pro features a seven-element lens primary wide angle sensor of an f/1.6 aperture, paired with the ultra-wide sensor of 120-degree field of view, and a 52 mm focal length Telephoto sensor for 4x optical zoom.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a brighter primary wide-angle sensor of an f/1.6 aperture and 1.7μm pixels for a massive 87 per cent improvement in low-light conditions. The primary sensor is paired with an ultra-wide sensor of 120-degree FoV, and a 65 mm focal length telephoto camera for up to 5x optical zoom range.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max boast highest quality video recording capability available on any smartphone yet. Both the smartphones feature camera system capable to deliver end-to-end experience for HDR video with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps, and even better video stabilisation for cinema-grade productions. Dolby Vision grading is processed live and sustained during editing in the Photos app or iMovie.

The iPhone 12 Pro line also features LiDAR Scanner for the ability to measure light distance and use pixel depth information of a scene. This technology delivers faster, more realistic AR experiences and improves autofocus by 6x in low-light scenes for more accuracy and reduced capture time in photos and videos. This advanced hardware, combined with the power of the Neural Engine of A14 Bionic, also unlocks Night mode portraits, rendering a beautiful low-light bokeh effect.