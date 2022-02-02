Apple News launches daily local newsletter for San Francisco Bay Area

-
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has launched its first daily newsletter for residents in the San Francisco Bay Area.
All of the stories included in the newsletter are curated by Apple News editors and the stories are compiled from numerous publications, including the San Francisco Chronicle, SF Gate, Eater San Francisco, KQED, The Oaklandside among others, reports Techcrunch.
The daily newsletter will be published at the end of the day with news about what's happening in the Bay Area, while readers can also check out another Apple News newsletter with national news.
Apple News is a free app on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.
Apple News has been expanding its local news coverage across the US. In October, the company brought local coverage to Charlotte, Miami, and Washington D.C.
The company also offers Apple News+, a subscription service that offers subscribers access to hundreds of magazines and newspapers.
The daily local newsletter joins Apple News' daily newsletter that delivers national news to larger audiences.
