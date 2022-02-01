Google testing adding visual look-up tool Lens to desktop Search on web

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is dark web and is it really such a bad place to be in?
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
Search engine DuckDuckGo working on privacy-focused desktop browser
US semiconductor firm AMD introduces Ryzen 6000 mobile chips at CES 2022
What is Web 3.0 and why it is being called next generation internet?
-
Tech giant Google is reportedly testing adding Lens to desktop Search on the web.
Google Lens is primarily a visual lookup tool for mobile devices, but it is been branching out to Chrome. The next expansion could see Google Search on the desktop web add Lens, reports 9To5Google.
According to a user browsing with Incognito Mode, Lens on google.com appears in the search field next to the voice microphone.
The visual search tool is using the latest, whole-bodied camera icon that the Google app also uses.
In adding to the Search bar everywhere, Google is very much increasing the prominence of Lens, the report said.
Meanwhile, a different gray camera icon today is only found in images.google.com, while the results page already lets you run a Google Lens query, it added.
Tapping invites the user to "Search any image with Google Lens", with the ability to "drag an image here" or upload via the standard file picker."
The image appears at the left, while Knowledge Panels (when available) appear at the top-right followed by a grid of "Visual matches". Lens.google.com also lets you upload another image and search for something else.
Google Lens is coming to desktop as Apple's platforms increasingly offer similar visual lookup tools, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU