Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 21 in Bengaluru without spectators

The season eight of League (PKL 2021) will begin on December 21 in Bengaluru and will be held sans spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Player Auctions for the season were conducted on August 29-31 in Mumbai.



Mashal Sports, orgainsers of the event, said that keeping the health and safety of the players and all stakeholders in mind, this year the league will be held without spectators at a single venue in Bengaluru, moving away from the traditional caravan format.

Speaking on the return of PKL 2021, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner VIVO PL said: "Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8."



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the league to the state.

" is a genuine indigenous sport of India and very popular in Karnataka. We welcome and support the conduct of forthcoming Pro Season 8 in our state," Bommai said in a statement.

The orgainisers further stated that the league will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialised safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a bio-secure bubble.



Here is the full list of players sold at auction:



Player name Teams Base price (Rs lakh) Final bid price (Rs lakh) Pardeep Narwal (Raider) UP Yoddha 30 165 Siddharth Desai (Raider) Telugu Titans 30 130 Arjun Deshwal (raider) Jaipur Pink Panthers 20 96 Manjeet (Raider) Tamil Thalaivas 30 92 Sachin (Raider) Patna Pirates 30 84 Rohit Gulia (all-rounder) Haryana Steelers 30 83 Chandran Ranjit (Raider) Bengaluru Bulls 30 80 Surjeet Singh (Defender) Tamil Thalaivas 30 75 Ravinder Pahal (Defender) Gujarat Giants 30 74 Shriant Jadhav (Raider) UP Yoddha 30 72 K Prapanjan (Raider) Tamil Thalaivas 30 71 Nitin Tomar (Raider) Puneri Paltan 20 61 Vishal Bhardwaj (Defender) Puneri Paltan 30 60 Baldev Singh (Defender) Puneri Paltan 30 60 Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder) Dabang Delhi 20 60 Sandeep (Defender) Telugu Titans 10 59.5 Deepak Niwas Hooda Jaipur Pink Panthers 30 55 Surender Singh (Defend er) Telugu Titans 30 55 Prashant Kumar Rai (Raider) Patna Pirates 30 55 Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (All-rounder) Haryana Steelers 10 55 Mahender Singh (Defender) Bengaluru Bulls 30 50 Ajay Thakur (Raider) Dabang Delhi 20 46 Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Defender) Jaipur Pink Panthers 30 45 Jeeva Kumar (Defender) Dabang Delhi 20 44 Rahul Chaudhari (Raider) Puneri Paltan 30 40 Rohit Kumar (Raider) Telugu Titans 30 36 Sombir (Defender) Puneri Paltan 10 34.5 Rinku (Defender) U Mumba 10 32 Sunil (Defender) Patna Pirates 20 31.5 Sukesh Hegde (Raider) Bengal Warriors 20 30 Athul MS (Raider) Tamil Thalaivas 20 30 Ravi Kumar (Defender) Haryana Steelers 20 27.5 Deepak Narwal (Raider) Bengaluru Bulls 20 26.5 More G B (raider) Bengaluru Bulls 20 25 Ajith V Kumar (Raider) U Mumba 20 25 Rathan k (Raider) Gujarat Giants 10 25 Naveen (Raider) Jaipur Pink Panthers 20 22 Vikas Jaglan (all-rounder) Haryana Steelers 20 20 Dharmaraj Cheralathan (defender) Jaipur Pink Panthers 20 20 Joginder Singh Narwal (Defender) Dabang Delhi 20 20 Surender Nada (defender) Haryana Steelers 20 20 Sonu (Raider) Gujarat Giants 20 20 Sumit Singh (Raider) Bengal Warriors 20 20 Amit (Defender) Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 20 Manjeet Chillar (All-rounder) Dabang Delhi 20 20 Rishank Devadiga (Raider) Bengal Warriors 20 20 Monu Goyat (Raider) Patna Pirates 20 20 Girish Maruti Ernak (Defender) Gujarat Giants 20 20 Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi (Defender) Telugu Titans 10 19.8 Ajinkya Ashok Pawar (Raider) Tamil Thalaivas 10 19.5 Guman Singh (Raider) Patna Pirates 10 18.5 Sachin Vittala (Defender) Bengal Warriors 10 17.5 Akash Pikalmunde (Raider) Bengal Warriors 10 17 Sourabh Tanaji Patil (All-rounder) Tamil Thalaivas 10 15 Mayur Jagannath Kadam (Defender) Bengaluru Bulls 10 15 Mahendra Ganesh Rajput (Raider) Gujarat Giants 10 15 Manoj Gowda (All-rounder) Bengal Warriors 10 10 Sajin Chandrasekar (All-rounder) Patna Pirates 10 10 Rajesh Narwal (All-rounder) Haryana Steelers 10 10 Ajay Ghanghas (All-rounder) Haryana Steelers 10 10 Gurdeep ((All-rounder) UP Yoddha 10 10 E Subash (All-rounder) Puneri Paltan 10 10 Pankaj (All-rounder) U Mumba 10 10 Vijin Thangadurai (Defender) Bengal Warriors 10 10 Parveen (Defender) Bengal Warriors 10 10 Sourav Gulia (Defender) Patna Pirates 10 10 Rohit Banne (Defender) Bengal Warriors 10 10 Gaurav Kumar (Defender) UP Yoddha 10 10 Rajesh Gurjar (Defender) Haryana Steelers 10 10 Sunil Siddhgavali (Defender) U Mumba 10 10 Sandeep (Defender) Patna Pirates 10 10 Darshan J (Defender) Bengal Warriors 10 10 Adarsh T (Defender) Telugu Titans 10 10 Ankit (Defender) Bengaluru Bulls 10 10 Shubham Shinde (Defender) Patna Pirates 10 10 Karamvir (Defender) Puneri Paltan 10 10 Ajeet (Defender) U Mumba 10 10 Sahil (Raider) UP Yoddha 10 10 Ashok (Raider) Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 10 Bhavani Rajput (Raider) Tamil Thalaivas 10 10 Maninder Singh (Raider) Gujarat Giants 10 10 Harshit Yadav (Raider) Gujarat Giants 10 10 Jashandeep Singh (Raider) U Mumba 10 10 Rahul Rana (Raider) U Mumba 10 10 Vishwas S (Raider) Puneri Paltan 10 10 Gulveer Singh (Raider) UP Yoddha 10 10 Ankit (Raider) UP Yoddha 10 10 C Arun (Defender) Telugu Titans 10 10 Sahil (Defender) Tamil Thalaivas 10 10 Amit Nagar (Raider) Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 10 Vikas (Defender) Bengaluru Bulls 10 10 Shaul Kumar (Defender) Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 10 Ashish Kumar Sangwan (All-rounder) U Mumba 10 10 Pardeep Kumar (Raider) Gujarat Giants 10 10 Sagar B Krishna (All-rounder) Tamil Thalaivas 10 10 Aashish Nagar (Defender) UP Yoddha 10 10 Sushant Sail (Raider) Dabang Delhi 10 10 Ajay Kumar (Raider) Gujarat Giants 10 10 Santhapanaselvam (All-rounder) Tamil Thalaivas 10 10 Rohit (All-rounder) Bengal Warriors 6 6 Abinesh Nadarajan (Defender) Puneri Paltan 6 6 Vikas (Defender) Dabang Delhi 6 6 G Raju (Raider) Telugu Titans 6 6 Amit Chauhan (Raider) Telugu Titans 6 6 Sourav Kumar (Defender) Puneri Paltan 6 6



Full List of foreign players sold at auction: