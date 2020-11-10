Apple 'One More Thing' event LIVE: ARM-based Macbook may be launched today
Apple's 'One More Thing' Event today: Apple is likely to also release the macOS Big Sur rollout timeline. The OS is seen as the company's first step towards the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon
Topics
Apple India | Apple MacBook Pro | Apple Inc
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Apple Inc is gearing up for yet another hardware event, scheduled to go live today (November 10) at 11:30 pm (IST) from Apple Park. Formally called ‘One More Thing', the event will likely mark the beginning of a new era for Apple. At the worldwide developers conference (WWDC) 2020, Apple has given a preview of the A12Z Bionic chip powered Mac prototype. Tonight, the American technology giant is likely to unveil a new Macbook line-up powered by the company's ARM-based chip, as promised at the WWDC 2020.
Aside from hardware, Apple is also likely to unveil the macOS Big Sur rollout timeline. Unveiled at WWDC 2020, the macOS Big Sur will bring a redesigned user interface (UI) and new features like a control centre for easy access to key settings and notification centre with access to widgets, and more. The OS is seen as the company's first step towards the Mac's transition to Apple Silicon. It will also bring some iPhone apps to Macs. These include the Messages and Maps apps.
The Apple ‘One More Thing' event's livestream will begin at 11:30 pm (IST) on the dedicated Apple Events mini site and Apple's YouTube channel. You can also tune in here to catch all the live updates as the event unfolds. Moreover, you can watch the event's livestream on the video embedded below: