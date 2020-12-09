Apple plans to launch AirPods 3 in March next year, says report

-
Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new set of AirPods 3 in March next year.
AirPods 3 will come with a new design, which is similar to what the company is offering with the AirPods Pro. As for the components, Taiwan Career Technology is expected to be the main supplier, reports GizmoChina.
The rumoured AirPods 3 will be more affordable than the Pro models and lack higher-end features such as active noise cancellation.
The future AirPods may come with simple touch sensors instead of force detection for control for an improved experience.
Apple is also reportedly planning to add Ambient Light Sensors in future versions of AirPods to monitor data such as blood oxygen level and heart rate.
