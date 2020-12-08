India's own GPS-like navigation system NavIC gets IMO recognition

-
ALSO READ
Isro to launch India's earth observation, nine customer satellites on Nov 7
Tamil Nadu identifies 961 hectares for country's second rocket launch port
Pixxel to launch remote-sensing satellite on Isro rocket in early 2021
Country's space reforms are not aimed at privatising Isro, says chairman
New navigation policy on anvil, IN-SPACe to be separate vertical: ISRO head
-
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on Tuesday that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has recognised NavIC as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS).
This recognition was awarded in the 102nd meeting of Maritime Safety Committee of IMO (MSC-102).
NavIC was represented at IMO by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways with technical support from Isro.
In April 2020, NavIC L5 was incorporated in the Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM) standard 10403.3 for differential Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) applications.
ALSO READ: Fitch now expects lower GDP contraction in India at 9.4% for FY21
These developments will enable the utilisation of NavIC in the fields of maritime navigation, surveying and others.
Isro has built satellites in the IRNSS series and the constellation is designed to provide accurate position information services within India and the region extending up to 1,500 km beyond its boundary, which is its primary service area.
It is designed to provide two types of services - Standard Positioning Service (SPS), which is provided to all users and Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service provided only to the authorised users.
The system is expected to provide position accuracy of 20 metres or better in the primary service area. The name NavIC was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the successful launch of the seventh navigation satellite, in April 2016.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU