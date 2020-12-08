India's own GPS-like navigation system NavIC gets IMO recognition

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) said on Tuesday that the (IMO) has recognised NavIC as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS).

This recognition was awarded in the 102nd meeting of Maritime Safety Committee of IMO (MSC-102).

NavIC was represented at IMO by the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways with technical support from

In April 2020, NavIC L5 was incorporated in the Radio Technical Commission for Maritime Services (RTCM) standard 10403.3 for differential Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) applications.

These developments will enable the utilisation of NavIC in the fields of maritime navigation, surveying and others.

has built satellites in the IRNSS series and the constellation is designed to provide accurate position information services within India and the region extending up to 1,500 km beyond its boundary, which is its primary service area.

It is designed to provide two types of services - Standard Positioning Service (SPS), which is provided to all users and Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service provided only to the authorised users.

The system is expected to provide position accuracy of 20 metres or better in the primary service area. The name NavIC was given by Prime Minister after the successful launch of the seventh navigation satellite, in April 2016.