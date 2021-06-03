Apple redesigns its music website for artists with Spatial Audio details

-
Apple on Thursday overhauled its website for artists, which is designed for those who are creating content for Apple Music.
The updated site, Artists.Apple.com, is meant to be a centralised location that will let artists access the 'Apple Music' tools and services that are available to them.
The website will serve as the home for all artist activity on 'Apple Music' and it will act as an entry point into what the Apple ecosystem has to offer, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.
Apple has guidance for using tools like Voice Memos, GarageBand, Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro, MainStage and more, along with links to music distributors for getting songs out in the wild.
Published artists can access instructions for updating artist info, adding lyrics, creating cover art, and developing press kits, the report said.
There are tools for creating Apple Music-branded marketing assets, earning money through the 'Apple Music' Affiliate Programme and accessing its analytics.
Apple has also added walkthroughs and support document help for new features, such as Spatial Audio.
'Apple Music' for Artists is available for every artist on 'Apple Music', offering upstream data, Shazam info, sales numbers and all of the new features introduced.
The report said that new content and resources for artists will be added to the site over time.
