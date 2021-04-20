US Capitol violence: Apple signals return of social app Parler in App store

-
ALSO READ
Parler sues Amazon over Web shutdown, alleges political animus: Report
Parler drops case against Amazon for pushing offline over Capitol violence
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Apple revenue from App Store up 28% to record $64 bn in 2020: Report
Google Play Store suspends microblogging app Parler; Apple threatens ban
-
Apple said it has reached an agreement with the right-wing social app Parler that could lead to its reinstatement in the company's app store.
Apple kicked out Parler in January over ties to the deadly January 6 siege on the US Capitol.
In a letter to two Republican lawmakers in Congress, Apple said it has been in substantial conversations with Parler over how the company plans to moderate content on its network.
Before its removal from the app store, Parler was a hotbed of hate speech, Nazi imagery, calls for violence (including violence against specific people) and conspiracy theories.
Apple declined to comment beyond the letter, which didn't provide details on how Parler plans to moderate such content.
In the letter, Apple said Parlor's proposed changes would lead to approval of the app.
Parler did not immediately respond to a message for comment. As of midday Monday, Parler was not yet available in the app store and Apple did not give a timeline for when it will be reinstated.
According to Apple's letter, Parler proposed changes to its app and how it moderates content. Apple said the updated app incorporating those changes should be available as soon as Parler releases it.
Google also banned Parler from its Google Play store in January, but Parler remains available for Android phones through third-party app stores.
Apple's closed app system means apps are only available through Apple's own app store.
On Monday, Google reiterated its January statement that Parler is welcome back in the Play store once it submits an app that complies with our policies.
So far, this has not happened.
Parler remains banned from Amazon's Web Services.
Amazon said in January that Parler was unable to moderate a rise in violent content before, during and after the insurrection.
Parler asked a federal judge in Seattle to force Amazon to reinstate it on the web. That effort failed, and the companies are still fighting in court.
Republican political donor Rebekah Mercer has confirmed she helped bankroll Parler and has emerged in recent months as the network's shadow executive after its founder John Matze was ousted as CEO in February.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU