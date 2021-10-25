Apple releases macOS Monterey for Mac: What's new, supported devices & more

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Apple Unleashed highlights: MacBook Pro, new M1 chips, AirPods 3 announced
Apple 'Unleashed' event 2021: What could be announced alongside MacBook Pro
Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chips: What are they, how are they better
-
Unveiled earlier this year at the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the macOS Monterey is now rolling out for supported Mac computers. The new operating system brings several new features and capabilities, including universal control for seamless integration between Mac and iPad, AirPlay to Mac feature to send content to supported Mac from an iPhone, iPad and another Mac, and improved Safari browser with support for tab groups and new privacy protections.
macOS Monterey: Supported devices
The macOS Monterey is designed to harness the potential of Apple’s ARM architecture-based M1 chip. Therefore, it will be available for the new MacBook Air M1, MacBook Pro M1, Mac Mini M1, and the recently launched MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Besides, the macOS Monterey will be available for below mentioned Mac computers:
- iMac – 2015 and later
- iMac Pro – 2017 and later
- MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later
- MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later
- Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later
- Mac mini – Late 2014 and later
- MacBook – Early 2016 and later
macOS Monterey: What’s new
From new features in FaceTime to Notes and Safari browser, the macOS Monterey brings new experiences for ease of use. Starting with FaceTime, macOS Monterey brings a new SharePlay feature to Apple's video calling service. The SharePlay lets users share screens, watch videos, and listen to music together. Besides, FaceTime gets support for portrait mode, spatial audio, and join on the web through link. Coming on to the Notes, the macOS Monterey introduces tags and mentions. While the tags make it easy to categorise and organise the notes, the mentions make collaboration in shared notes or folders more social, direct and contextual. For instant notes, the macOS Monterey introduces Quick Note feature.
Safari browser also gets a makeover in the macOS Monterey. Design changes include compact tab bar and redesigned sidebar. New features include tab groups, auto HTTPS and intelligent tracking prevention. Among other new features is the new Universal Control feature, which allows users to use a single keyboard, mouse or trackpad to work between three supported devices, and AirPlay to Mac feature, which allows users to use AirPlay to send content to Mac from an iPhone, iPad, and another Mac.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU