Apple releases macOS Monterey for Mac: What's new, supported devices & more

Unveiled earlier this year at the Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the macOS Monterey is now rolling out for supported Mac computers. The new operating system brings several new features and capabilities, including universal control for seamless integration between Mac and iPad, AirPlay to Mac feature to send content to supported Mac from an iPhone, iPad and another Mac, and improved Safari browser with support for tab groups and new privacy protections.

macOS Monterey: Supported devices

The macOS Monterey is designed to harness the potential of Apple’s ARM architecture-based M1 chip. Therefore, it will be available for the new MacBook Air M1, MacBook Pro M1, Mac Mini M1, and the recently launched MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Besides, the macOS Monterey will be available for below mentioned Mac computers:

iMac – 2015 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

macOS Monterey: What’s new

From new features in FaceTime to Notes and Safari browser, the macOS Monterey brings new experiences for ease of use. Starting with FaceTime, macOS Monterey brings a new SharePlay feature to Apple's video calling service. The SharePlay lets users share screens, watch videos, and listen to music together. Besides, FaceTime gets support for portrait mode, spatial audio, and join on the web through link. Coming on to the Notes, the macOS Monterey introduces tags and mentions. While the tags make it easy to categorise and organise the notes, the mentions make collaboration in shared notes or folders more social, direct and contextual. For instant notes, the macOS Monterey introduces Quick Note feature.

Safari browser also gets a makeover in the macOS Monterey. Design changes include compact tab bar and redesigned sidebar. New features include tab groups, auto HTTPS and intelligent tracking prevention. Among other new features is the new Universal Control feature, which allows users to use a single keyboard, mouse or trackpad to work between three supported devices, and AirPlay to Mac feature, which allows users to use AirPlay to send content to Mac from an iPhone, iPad, and another Mac.