Apple's advertising platform Apple Search Ads launches in mainland China

-
ALSO READ
Apple extends TV Plus free trial membership to July amid pandemic
Apple plans thinner Macbook Air with magnetic charger in Mac lineup reboot
Samsung's new chipset to beat Apple A14 Bionic's functionality
Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal: Report
Apple logs massive 93% yearly growth in India driven by older models
-
Apple's advertising platform Apple Search Ads is now available in mainland China, but advertisers may have to gain state approval and licenses before using it on the App Store, the media reported.
Apple has expanded its advertising programme Apple Search Ads to China, meaning that developers and advertisers can now have App Store ads presented to users in the region.
Apple Search Ads has been steadily rolling out to more countries, but the Chinese version has extra conditions, AppleInsider reported.
As first spotted by AppInChina, advertisers and businesses need to be approved. Apple's guide to advertisers cautions that they must provide a "company chop" -- a kind of official stamp -- for any firm using the platform.
Apple also lists examples of what documentation may be required as "government entities" authorise different types of ads. For instance, advertising games will require a "Value-Added Telecommunications Business License," amongst other requirements.
AppInChina claims that most licenses are granted to companies that are 100 per cent Chinese-owned.
There are exceptions for joint ventures where Chinese companies control over 50 per cent, however, and AppInChina does propose using its Chinese licenses and partnering with non-Chinese firms.
"It's also likely that Apple will begin to require these licenses to simply publish an iOS app in China within the next few months, as they've already done with the Game Approval Number (ISBN)," said AppInChina, "so it's sensible to prepare for this eventuality in advance".
--IANS
vc/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU