Samsung's new chipset to beat Apple A14 Bionic's functionality

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a new chipset in the first half of this year with an aim to beat the performance of the Apple A14 Bionic.
Samsung launched its Exynos 2100 chipset with the latest Galaxy S21 series smartphones. Though the Samsung Exynos 2100 is a big improvement over the company's Exynos 990, the chipset still lags behind when compared to the Apple A14 Bionic chipset that powers the Apple iPhone 12 lineup, reports GizmoChina.
While the Exynos 2100 matches the Snapdragon 888 in pure CPU-only tests, an earlier speed test shows that performance drops when the GPU is stressed.
That's probably why Samsung seeks AMD's expertise to optimize the next chipset's performance and efficiency.
The Samsung Exynos chip will reportedly have the Cortex X1 Prime core, clocked at 2.9GHz, alongside Cortex A78 cores, which will be clocked at 2.8GHz and four small A55 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz.
Since the company is using the 5nm process, the chip's power efficiency should be at par with what Qualcomm and Apple produce.
--IANS
wh/rt
