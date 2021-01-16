Apple extends TV Plus free trial membership to July amid pandemic

has yet again extended the free trial membership for the TV+ service to customers till July 2021.

With the latest announcement, anybody with an TV+ subscription that was set to expire from now until June will instead expire in July 2021, according to a report in 9to5mac.

"This means customers who took advantage of the 'year free' deal back when the service first launched will now be getting an additional 9 months of free access to Apple original shows and movies," the report mentioned on Friday.

The first TV+ extension was announced in October and pushed the first wave of free trial renewals out to February.

The new extension means that anyone who didn't already cancel their subscription will now be able to use it for free for six additional months, the report said.

Any current customers with free trials set to end in the February to June period will now see those subscription renewals pushed out to July. Similarly, customers with an annual subscription that expires between February and June will also get the same additional months of service at no additional charge, it added.

Apple will notify all eligible customers of the extension via email in the next couple of weeks. Like last time, the company will be compensating existing subscribers with credit refunds as follows.

Customers on the Plus monthly plan who are paying $4.99/month will receive an App Store store credit in that amount for the next five months -- February to June.

--IANS

vc/kr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)