JUST IN
Translucia, Sunovatech India partners to build metaverse, talent ecosystem
Telegram to organise existing username auctions on TON blockchain
Xiaomi shuts financial services in India to focus on core business services
Apple's paid subscribers doubled in three years to 900 mn, says Tim Cook
Samsung to bring new emojis to its devices with One UI 5 software update
Windows 11 to let users connect to Android Phones via hotspot: Details here
Out of stock: Up to 4-week long wait on Apple iPhone 14 Pro's online orders
YouTube to split video content across all channels into 3 separate tabs
No violation of net neutrality in network slicing, find Trai, DoT
Xiaomi unveils four Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in China: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Translucia, Sunovatech India partners to build metaverse, talent ecosystem
Business Standard

Apple's iPhone: World's most expensive handset can't beat inflation

The price of the iPhone base model rose 25% between 2017 and 2022, while inflation rose 29.7% between September 2017 and September 2022

Topics
Apple iPhone prices | Apple iPhone | Inflation rise

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

In the past two and half decades Apple’s journey in India has been slow but steady
Business Standard analysis found that Apple iPhones have not even beaten inflation over the past six years

At Rs 79,900 for the base model (iPhone 14), Apple’s iPhone is more expensive than most other smartphones. Still, a Business Standard analysis found that Apple iPhones have not even beaten inflation over the past six years. The price of the base model of the iPhone increased 25 per cent between 2017 and 2022, whereas inflation rose 29.7 per cent between September 2017 and September 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple iPhone prices

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU