Apple to launch variety of new gadgets this fall, including iPhone 14

Apple is prepared to introduce a number of new gadgets between this fall and the start of 2023, according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
According to The Verge, four iPhone 14 models, a group of new iPads, three Apple Watch models, multiple M2 and M3-updated Macs, updated AirPods Pro earbuds, a new HomePod, and an enhanced Apple TV are among the things Gurman refers to as a "deluge" of.
Gurman anticipates finding the chip and its versions in a number of different devices, despite the fact that Apple only revealed two new Macs using its flagship M2 CPU at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month. An M2 Mac mini, M2 Mac mini Pro, M2 Pro / M2 Max 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as an M2 Ultra / M2 Extreme Mac Pro, are all included.
There's the long-rumoured mixed reality headgear from Apple, which is anticipated to include an M2 processor. If all of this wasn't overwhelming enough, Gurman claims that Apple's M3 chip is already under development and will probably be used in the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air notebooks that will be available in 2019.
Apple will release the iPhone 14 this autumn, and Gurman's research provides a summary of all the speculations that have been circulating for the previous year or so. One is that, according to reports, the new and more potent A16 chip and support for always-on displays will only be available for the Pro and Pro Max variants.
A 48-megapixel camera sensor, a new notch with a "pill-shaped cutout" for Face ID, and a hole-punch-style selfie camera are also expected to be included in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The 6.7-inch variant will replace the Mini model, according to Gurman, while the normal iPhone 14 will contain the A15 CPU found in the iPhone 13.
According to Gurman's source, Apple will introduce 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models using M2 technology later this year, as well as a larger iPad between 14 and 15 inches in the "next year or two." Additionally, Gurman supports a previous rumour from 9to5Mac that claims a new entry-level iPad will feature an A14 CPU, 5G, and USB-C connectivity, as reported by The Verge.
The basic Watch Series 8, a redesigned SE, and a more "rugged" watch aimed at users who participate in "extreme sports" are the other three new Apple Watch models that are anticipated for sale this fall.
Gurman points out that although the S8 chip found in the forthcoming Watch Series 8 will provide performance comparable to that of the S7 and S6 chips, the Watch that will be released the following year is expected to have an updated processor. Gurman predicts that Apple will drop the Series 3 this fall in favour of the new SE, which might include the S8 CPU, an upgrade from the S5 chip found in the SE model from 2020.
