Apple to roll out iOS 16.1: Check supported devices, new features, and more

Apple is all set to roll out the new iOS 16.1 update on Monday, October 24. The update will introduce new features, bug fixes, and improvements in the current software. The new features include a new iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Clean Energy charging, and more. This update is available for iPhones compatible with iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and models released after it.

Steps to download the software update

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on General

Step 3: Click on Software Update and then, on Download and Install

Step 4: Agree to the Terms of Service and your device will be updated to the latest iOS

Live activities will allow users to keep track of what is happening in real-time from the lock screen. This feature will be extended to third-party apps and allows them to track sports scores, food delivery etc. For the first time, iOS 16.1 will allow users to delete the Wallet app. After this, many features will not be available, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, and Apple Card.

The update comes with a Clean Energy Charging feature, which focuses on charging the iPhone with electricity that has a lower carbon footprint by planning charging times. It is said to be a US-only feature. iCloud Shared Photo Library makes photo sharing easier as it adds up to five people who can add, delete, edit, mark-as-favourite and caption, on images in a shared iCloud folder.

Besides, the iOS 16.1 update brings Fitness+ service to all iPhone users, even if they do not have an Apple Watch. It also supports Matter, a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms.

Also, with the launch of iOS 16.1 update Apple will also introduce the new iPadOS 16 and macOS software update.