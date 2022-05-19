Apple to stop storing card information on file for Indian customers

US tech giant has informed its customers in India that it will no longer store their card information on file and will not be accepting payments made by debit cards and credit cards for purchases or subscriptions on the App store or other services.

This decision has been taken by the US tech giant in light of the card data storage norms of the (RBI) that will kick in shortly.

In emails to customers, has said, “In light of the upcoming regulations, starting June 1, credit and debit cards can no longer be used for purchases or subscriptions on the App store or other Apple services. Apple will no longer store card information on file – protecting your payment method is our top priority”.

Instead it has asked its customers to add their UPI Id or use net banking as alternative payment methods to avoid any interruptions to the subscriptions and other purchases. Alternatively, Apple customers can add funds to their Apple Id balance to make payments.

In December last year, the RBI had extended the deadline for adhering to its card storage norms. Under the guidelines, RBI prohibited payment aggregators and merchants to store customer card credentials within their database or server. Essentially, merchants have to wipe off card data on their sites and apply tokenization. Tokenization involves the replacement of actual card details with an alternate code called the token, which will be unique for a combination of card, token requestor and identified device.

On March 17, 2020, the central bank had said from June 30, 2021, merchant websites and payment aggregators should not store customer card data. At the request of merchants and payment aggregators as well as card companies and banks, this timeline was extended until December 31, 2021 and the deadline was again extended by six months as merchants and payments companies expressed their inability to meet the December 31 deadline.