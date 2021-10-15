Apple Watch Series 8 may come with a bigger display in 2022

-
ALSO READ
LG Display to invest $2.8 bn to expand OLED display production capacity
Samsung Display begins mass-production of 90Hz OLED laptop panels
Samsung's exit from LCD biz, chip shortage hit global monitor panel market
45% of all smartphones to be sold in 2022 will have OLED display: Report
Apple unveils Watch Series 7 with redesigned display, new features
-
Apple seems to have started working on the Apple Watch Series 7's successor, likely called Apple Watch Series 8. The Cupertino giant may be developing an Apple Watch with a bigger display for 2022.
According to industry insider and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, Apple's Watch Series 8 could have up to three display sizes when it launches next year, reported GSM Arena.
Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm, up from the 40mm and 44mm of the Series 6 before it. So it's possible that the Apple Watch Series 8 would go beyond 45mm.
Meanwhile, according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 8 will add new health management features like the ability to monitor your body temperature (mind, not skin surface like on some current smartwatches), but it's unclear how that will work.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU