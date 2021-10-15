Apple Watch Series 8 may come with a bigger display in 2022

seems to have started working on the Watch Series 7's successor, likely called Watch Series 8. The Cupertino giant may be developing an with a bigger display for 2022.

According to industry insider and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, Apple's Watch Series 8 could have up to three display sizes when it launches next year, reported GSM Arena.

Currently, the Series 7 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm, up from the 40mm and 44mm of the Series 6 before it. So it's possible that the Series 8 would go beyond 45mm.

Meanwhile, according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 8 will add new health management features like the ability to monitor your body temperature (mind, not skin surface like on some current smartwatches), but it's unclear how that will work.

