Asus AMD Days sale: Deals, offers, and more on Vivobook, ROG laptops

has announced 'AMD Days' sale wherein the Taiwanese electronic manufacturer is offering deals and discounts on select AMD devices, including VivoBook 16X (M1603QA), VivoBook Pro 15 (M3500QC) OLED, ROG Strix G15 (G513IE) & G17 (G713IE). Available until January 26, the sale offers are live on Exclusive stores, ROG stores, and Eshop. Besides, the company is offering three years of accidental damage protection along with three warranty extensions. Below are the details:



VivoBook 16X



VivoBook 16X is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,990 for the 8GB RAM variant. It sports a 16-inch WUXGA anti-glare screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 300nits of brightness level. It is offered with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H mobile processor, paired with AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics. Other features include an HDMI port, USB-C port, fingerprint sensor, and a standard SD card slot.

VivoBook Pro 15 OLED



Available at a discounted price of Rs 88,990, the VivoBook Pro 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch FHD OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR of peak brightness level. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor, integrated with AMD Radeon Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. It boots Windows 11 operating system.

ROG Strix G15



It is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,990. ROG Strix G15 is powered by a 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM (dual SO-DIMMs) and 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 250nits of brightness level. It boots Windows 11 Home operating system and is powered by a 56WH battery.

ROG Strix G17



ROG Strix G17 is available at a discounted price of Rs 75,990. It sports a 17.3-inch HD anti-glare screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 250nits of brightness level. Powered by a 56WH battery, it boots Windows 11 Home operating system. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM (dual SO-DIMMs) and 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.