JUST IN
4G and 5G stacks can handle 10 mn simultaneous calls: Vaishnaw at B20 meet
New data protection law to straddle individual rights, innovation: Vaishnaw
Amid layoffs, Indian IT professionals look for options to stay in the US
ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users
Asus AMD Days sale: Deals, offers, and more on Vivobook, ROG laptops
Samsung may unveil five Galaxy Book3 laptops at upcoming Unpacked event
OnePlus reveals launch date for Buds Pro 2 with spatial audio support
Vijay Sales announces Republic Day sale offers on phones, gadgets, and more
Apple's new patent reveals crack-resistant foldable display technology
AMD launches Ryzen 7020 series, Athlon 7020 series chips in India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung may unveil five Galaxy Book3 laptops at upcoming Unpacked event
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Asus AMD Days sale: Deals, offers, and more on Vivobook, ROG laptops

Available until January 26, the sale offers are live on ASUS Exclusive stores, ROG stores, and Eshop

Topics
Asus | Asus laptops | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team 

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X

ASUS has announced 'AMD Days' sale wherein the Taiwanese electronic manufacturer is offering deals and discounts on select AMD devices, including VivoBook 16X (M1603QA), VivoBook Pro 15 (M3500QC) OLED, ROG Strix G15 (G513IE) & G17 (G713IE). Available until January 26, the sale offers are live on ASUS Exclusive stores, ROG stores, and Eshop. Besides, the company is offering three years of accidental damage protection along with three warranty extensions. Below are the details:

VivoBook 16X

VivoBook 16X is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,990 for the 8GB RAM variant. It sports a 16-inch WUXGA anti-glare screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 300nits of brightness level. It is offered with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H mobile processor, paired with AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics. Other features include an HDMI port, USB-C port, fingerprint sensor, and a standard SD card slot.

VivoBook Pro 15 OLED

Available at a discounted price of Rs 88,990, the VivoBook Pro 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch FHD OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR of peak brightness level. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor, integrated with AMD Radeon Graphics and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. It boots Windows 11 operating system.

ROG Strix G15

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 74,990. ROG Strix G15 is powered by a 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM (dual SO-DIMMs) and 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 250nits of brightness level. It boots Windows 11 Home operating system and is powered by a 56WH battery.

ROG Strix G17

ROG Strix G17 is available at a discounted price of Rs 75,990. It sports a 17.3-inch HD anti-glare screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 250nits of brightness level. Powered by a 56WH battery, it boots Windows 11 Home operating system. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM (dual SO-DIMMs) and 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ASUS

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 16:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU