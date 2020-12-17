Asus launches 11th Gen Intel Core SoC powered ZenBook, VivoBook laptops

Taiwanese electronics maker on Thursday expanded its consumer notebook portfolio in India with the launch of 11th Gen Intel Core processor powered ZenBook and VivoBook The range of are based on Intel Evo platform, which the American chipmaker Intel announced with the launch of 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The new range includes a flagship model, Zenbook Flip S (UX371), accompanied by Zenbook Flip 13 (UX363), Zenbook 14 (UX435) and Vivobook Flip 14 (TP470), among others.

“After championing the thin-and-light segment, with new convertible we aim to provide the functionality, capability, and usability accompanied with unparalleled performance. The full range is powered with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors along with stunning 4K OLED display for a #BrighterNewWorld and unmatched PC experience in the category. We are attuned with evolving consumer requirements and have them at the very core of our product development strategy that enables us to offer latest technology and best in class experience to our customers,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, India said in a statement.

ZenBook Flip S (UX371): Features and price

The premium laptop boasts a 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display certified by PANTONE for colour accuracy. Based on Intel Evo platform, the ZenBook Flip S is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It weighs over 1 kg and boasts a 13.9 mm thin profile.

Price: Rs 1,49,990

Availability: exclusive store, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retail stores from December 17.

ZenBook Flip 13: Features and price

The 13 UX363 boots Windows 10 Home operating system.

It has a 13.3-inch display of 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Powered by Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, the laptop comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD. Graphics are handled by integrated Intel Iris Xe. The Zenbook Flip 13 features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), Thunderbolt 4 (Type C), and an HDMI port.

Price: Rs 94,990

Availability: Offline stores from December 17.

ZenBook 14 (UX435): Features and price

The ZenBook 14 features a 14-inch fullHD LED Nanoedge touch display. It is touted to have a screen-to-body ratio of 92 per cent. The laptop is powered by Intel 11th Gen Core i7 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU.

Price: Rs 99,990

Availability: Asus exclusive stores and other retail stores from December 17.

VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470): Features and price

The VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470EZ) is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with Intel’s discrete graphics card, the Intel Iris Xe MAX. Paired with up to 8GB RAM and a PCIe SSD, the notebooks boasts a flip able 360-degree Ergolift hinge.

Price: Rs 51,990

Availability: Asus exclusive store, online platforms and offline retail channels from December 17.