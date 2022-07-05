Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here

-
-
Expanding its ROG line of gaming smartphones, Taiwanese electronics maker Asus on Tuesday launched the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, the smartphones bring improved design with IPX4 rating, industry leading AMOLED screen of 165Hz refresh rate, up to 18GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage, and two new air trigger controls. Here are the details of the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro:
The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen of up to 165 refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is HDR10+ certified and boasts touch latency of 23ms. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. The smartphones boast 6,000 mAh big-capacity batteries, supported by a 65W fast wired charger.
Both the phones, however, come with a 30W wired charger in the box.
The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro boast Dirac-tuned two symmetrical 5-magnet 12x16 super linear speakers that are powered by Cirrus Logic CS35L45 mono amplifiers. Like the predecessors, the phones have side-mounted USB-C port for charging in landscape orientation. However, the pogo pin connectors are skipped in the new models because of the new AeroActive Cooler 6, which draws power from the USB-C port.
Among the gaming-centric upgrades, the phones get AirTrigger 6 technology for better sensitivity, positioning, and motion control gestures. Along with the AeroActive Cooler 6, the phone supports up to 18 specific touch points on the screen mapped with ultrasonic sensors. Importantly, the AirTrigger 6 system works outside of games to activate useful actions or apps with a simple squeeze motion in portrait mode.
Besides AirTrigger 6, the phones bring revamped Armoury Crate and Game Genie platform. Through Armoury Crate, users can customise performance, touch, display, and network related settings on a game-by-game basis. Asus ROG Phone 6 series: India pricing
ROG Phone 6 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 71,999
ROG Phone 6 Pro (18GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 89,999
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro: Specifications
|Variant
|ROG Phone 6 Pro
|ROG Phone 6
|Colors
|Storm White
|Phantom Black / Storm White
|Processor
|3.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform
|OS and UI
|Android 12 with ROG UI & Zen UI, 2 OS updates and at least 2 yrs of security updates
|Display
|6.78-inch, 20.4:9, 2448 x 1080 (395ppi), 165Hz, 1ms, AMOLED, HDR10+ certified
|Display chip
|Pixelworks i6 Processor
|IP rating
|IPX4
|Memory/Storage
|18GB LPDDR5 / 512GB UFS3.1
|12GB LPDDR5 / 256GB UFS3.1
|SD storage
|No SD card slot, NTFS support for external storage
|Rear camera
|50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide, macro camera
|Front Camera
|12MP SONY IMX663 sensor
|Back Cover
|ROG Vision color PMOLED display
|Illuminated ROG logo (Dual RGB LED)
|Speaker
|5-magnet 12x16 Super Linear Speakers
|Audio Output
|2x Cirrus Logic CS35L45 with 15V boost
|Microphone
|Tri-microphone array
|NFC
|Support (Card mode support in power off)
|Battery
|Dual 3,000mAh batteries MMT design, total 6 000 mAh (typ.)
|Charger
|30W (11V 3A) PD3.0 / QC5.0 / Direct Charge adapter (Device supports up to 65W)
|Dimensions
|173 x 77 x 10.3 mm
|Weight
|239 g
