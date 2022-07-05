Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here

Expanding its ROG line of gaming smartphones, Taiwanese electronics maker on Tuesday launched the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, the bring improved design with IPX4 rating, industry leading AMOLED screen of 165Hz refresh rate, up to 18GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage, and two new air trigger controls. Here are the details of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro:

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen of up to 165 refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is HDR10+ certified and boasts touch latency of 23ms. Both the are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. The boast 6,000 mAh big-capacity batteries, supported by a 65W fast wired charger.

Both the phones, however, come with a 30W wired charger in the box.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro boast Dirac-tuned two symmetrical 5-magnet 12x16 super linear speakers that are powered by Cirrus Logic CS35L45 mono amplifiers. Like the predecessors, the phones have side-mounted USB-C port for charging in landscape orientation. However, the pogo pin connectors are skipped in the new models because of the new AeroActive Cooler 6, which draws power from the USB-C port.

Among the gaming-centric upgrades, the phones get AirTrigger 6 technology for better sensitivity, positioning, and motion control gestures. Along with the AeroActive Cooler 6, the phone supports up to 18 specific touch points on the screen mapped with ultrasonic sensors. Importantly, the AirTrigger 6 system works outside of games to activate useful actions or apps with a simple squeeze motion in portrait mode.

Besides AirTrigger 6, the phones bring revamped Armoury Crate and Game Genie platform. Through Armoury Crate, users can customise performance, touch, display, and network related settings on a game-by-game basis. ROG Phone 6 series: India pricing

ROG Phone 6 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 71,999

ROG Phone 6 Pro (18GB RAM + 512GB storage): Rs 89,999

Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro: Specifications