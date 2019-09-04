ASUS launches three new VivoBook laptops, price starts Rs 30,990

has laucnhed three new VivoBook laptops -- X403, X409, and X509 -- with long battery life, fingerprint sensor, and other features.

VivoBook X403 is a 14-inch ultraportable laptop that offers 24-hours battery life, and has passed military-grade level durability test. VivoBook X509 packs 8th Generation Intel Core U-series processors and the latest NVIDIA MX230 discrete graphics.

On the other hand, VivoBook X409 is a sleek laptop with offering Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6 GHz (6M Cache, up to 3.9 GHz). .

VivoBook X403

The 14-inch VivoBook X403 features Full HD (1920 x 1080) four-sided NanoEdge display, offering 87% screen-to-body ratio with 4.1 mm slim-bezel design and aluminium chassis.

Priced at Rs. 54,990, the portable laptop is powered by 72Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery that lasts for 24-hours, and weighs 1.3kg, owing to its 16.5mm-thin profile. Vivobook X403 also features the fingerprint sensor.

VivoBook X403 is powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565 quad-core processor. It also features plenty of ports, including USB 3.1 Type-A, USB Type-C, HDMI output, an audio combo jack for headphones and microphones, and an SD card reader.

VivoBook X509

The X509 packs 15.6-inch with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution along with 8th Generation Intel Core U-series processors and the NVIDIA MX230 discrete graphics.

The X509 comes with Windows 10 precision touchpad, and is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM, along with up to 512GB of PCIe SSD or 1TB HDD. It also supports Windows 10 precision touchpad technology and multi-finger gestures. Priced at Rs 30,990, it features a 2-cell 32Whr battery and comes in Transparent Silver and Slate Grey colours.

ASUS VivoBook X409

Weighing 1.6kg, VivoBook X409 is another offering under the VivoBook series.

The 14-inch laptop offers a Full HD 1920x1080 resolution with anti-glare display. The X409 is powered by Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6 GHz. It also supports Intel UHD Graphics 620 and comes with fingerprint sensor,

Priced at Rs 32,990, VivoBook X409 supports two USB 2.0 ports, one USB3.1 Type A and USB3.1 Type C port. There is also a jack for headphones and another port for connecting HDMI. Wireless connectivity is supported by Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. The laptop packs a 2-cell 32Whr battery and comes in Transparent Silver and Slate Grey colours