Asus ROG Phone II India launch today: Livestream, specifications, features

Taiwanese electronics maker is set to launch in India the second iterations of its gaming-centric ROG-series smartphone on Monday. Named the ROG Phone II, the smartphone was first unveiled in July this year. Compared to its predecessor, the ROG Phone (review), the second iteration brings several design improvements and hardware upgrades. It will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855+ system-on-chip. Here is a look at the phone’s key features and specifications:

The Phone 2 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080). The screen has an enhanced refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz, an improvement compared to the 90Hz screen refresh in its predecessor. Moreover, the phone has a 240Hz touch sampling, 1ms response time, 108 per cent DCQ-P3 colour gamut, HDR support and a contrast ratio of 10,000:1 – some features that might improve gaming experience.

In terms of design, the Phone II looks similar to its predecessor, except that it has a less flashy design and has a tall stance. Made of aluminium and glass, the phone has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back.

The phone’s back resembles the ROG Phone, with a dual-camera set-up on the top-left corner, exhaust vent on the right and RGB LED-powered ROG logo at the centre.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage; Indian variants might come in different configurations. It has a 6,000 mAh battery and two USB type-C ports (on the left and bottom of the chassis) and Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charge support. The port on the left side also doubles up as a connector to attach ROG accessories (sold separately). It can also be used to transfer data at up to 10Gbps using USB 3.1 Gen 2, and it can give a 4K video output using DisplayPort 1.4. The bottom Type-C port supports USB 2.0 transfers, plus fast-charging via Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery 3.0 adapters. The phone has front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra DSP.

Imaging is covered by a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone has a 24MP selfie camera. The phone also boasts the quad-array noise-cancellation technology through four built-in microphones.

Watch the Phone II launch livestreaming