Asus set to launch commercial notebooks, desktops at 2 pm: Watch livestream

is set to debut its range of commercial notebooks and desktops in India on September 21. The Taiwanese electronics maker is hosting a virtual event at 2 pm (IST) that will live stream on company’s social media accounts and YouTube channel where it will unveil the product line-up.

Currently, the Taiwanese company has a rich product portfolio in the consumer PC segment. It has Zenbook and Vivobook notebook series in premium and mid-tier consumer notebook segment, respectively. Moreover, the company has a dedicated gaming notebook series named ROG and TUF series.

The company also make desktops and all-in-one PCs but it has long been missing from commercial PC segment. With today’s launch, the company will finally have product lines ranging from entre-level consumer PCs to commercial notebooks.

"India is the key focus country for In the consumer PC segment, we have already achieved top 3 positions in the Indian market. We want to introduce the same amount of consumer centricity for businesses in India by leveraging the experience to introduce a wide array of innovative, cutting-edge products tailored for enterprises and establish as the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers," Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India and South Asia said in a statement.

At the Intel’s recent 11th Gen Core processor announcement, the chip maker unveiled Asus’ upcoming thin and light notebook named Asus Expressbook. At today’s launch, the company might launch the Expressbook, alongside other notebooks and desktops aimed at commercial usage.