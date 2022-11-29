Bluebugging: How hackers use your Bluetooth-enabled devices to steal data

Threats to have been increasing in recent times, with reports of making it to the headlines every other day. The surge in digitalisation has also seen an increasing number of people becoming victims of various malware attacks across the globe. Lack of awareness about such attacks can cause people to not only suffer huge financial losses, but can also see their most sensitive data getting compromised.

Today, with a rise in the use of Bluetooth-enabled devices such as and other TWS devices, and the use of Bluetooth in car stereos and even on smartphones, our devices have become even more vulnerable to attacks from hackers. Hackers employ different ways to use sensitive information and data, one such being what is known as bluebugging. After bluejacking or bluesnarfing, hackers are using bluebugging to hijack devices and have access to the sensitive data on phones and laptops. Even the most secure devices, such as iPhones, and the most secure servers, such as government portals, are vulnerable to such attacks.

What is Bluebugging?

Bluebugging is a technique hackers employ to worm their way easily into a device when its Bluetooth is on 'discovery mode'. Hackers use bluebugging to access calls, read and send text messages, steal sensitive information stored on the device, and even divert calls to their own numbers, among other things. Initially, bluebugging was used to target laptops, but hackers later developed methods to target all Bluetooth-enabled devices.

According to a report in The Hindu, cybersecurity experts have warned that applications which allow users to connect wireless earbuds to smartphones or laptops, are capable of recording conversations, and can be hacked. Some app developers also say that any application with access to Bluetooth can record users' conversations with Siri and audio from the iOS keyboard dictation feature while using AirPods, the report stated.

How does Bluebugging work?

If a device's Bluetooth is set to discovery mode and the device is within close proximity (approx 10 metres) to a hacker, its susceptibility to surges. Once the hacker gets access to the device, the next step is usually to install malware. Post this, brute force attacks to render the device's security measures useless are launched.

How to protect your device from Bluebugging attacks

To stay safe from Bluebugging attacks, cybersecurity experts say that one must update his phone and laptop to incorporate the latest software versions. This way, bugs in the existing version, if any, are removed.

Turning off the Bluetooth when not in use and disconnecting it from the paired devices also helps. Also, one must stay cautious while connecting one's devices to public Wi-Fi.

Avoid accepting random pairing requests as your carelessness can easily help hackers get hold of your device.

According to the NordVPN website, one must keep a watch on your device for suspicious activities. If your device starts randomly disconnecting calls and sending texts on its own, it is possible that somebody could be controlling it.

Most devices have Bluetooth on discovery mode by default, this can leave your device susceptible to uninvited connections. So, it is advised to make your device undiscoverable, the website stated.