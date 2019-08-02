Casio G-shock GA2000: A standout digital-analog product in smartwatch era

Casio’s G-shock series of watches, known for its toughness and ruggedness, caters to a niche audience, just like premium smartwatches. It's a classic military-type watch, and earlier I often wondered why someone would spend so much money on such bulky A twist in the tale came about a year ago when a friend lent me his G-Shock Mudman for a few days. My view on these completely changed after that.

When I recently used the G-shock GA2000, the watch’s charm was reinforced. From splashing of water to withstanding shakes, bumps, and even fall, the watch easily handles any drill.

Priced at Rs 8,995, this digital-analog watch has a mineral glass, magnetic and shock resistance. It is equipped with an LED light and auto light switch. Users can select the illumination duration, afterglow, as well as world time for 29 time zones, with city code display and swap to home city when needed. The timepiece has a battery life of three years.

The Carbon Core Guard structure makes the watch lightweight (64 g) and at the same time provides it sturdiness. The watch only looks bulky; its weight is just fine for everyday use. The case is made of resin, the material that gives it rigidity and protects the internal module from damage. The bezel is also made of carbon/resin material and adds to the look. The dual back cover protects the back surface against impact. The carbon surface feels comfortable against your wrist.

GA2000 is also the first G-shock with changeable bands. The bands have an easy release feature that actually makes separation from the watch dial really simple.

The watch face consists of a disk pointer for count of seconds and raised hour markers adding to the look. A large button placed at the 6 o’clock position on the case activates the LED light that remains on for 1-3 seconds. Despite the dual LED – one for dial and the other for LCD display – I felt the light was not sufficient in the dark.

Apart from that, the watch offers alarms, countdown timer, stop watch and world time – at the press of a button. A disc sub-dial at the 9 o’clock position indicates the watch mode, and it looks really attractive when it rotates to shift from one mode to another. The sub-dial at 6 o' clock shows the seconds count, and sub-dial at 3 o' clock shows day, date and time.

The watch is said to provide water resistance for up to 200 metres, and I think we can easily rely on the company's claim.

Verdict

The shift from metal and plastic to carbon fibre is interesting. For Rs 8,995, the GA2000 is one of Casio’s cheapest offerings; it should strike a chord with loyal G-shock fans. G-Shock face a tough competition in the market from new smartwatches, which offer a range of features. But if you need a watch that can withstand extremely rough usage, weather, or any other factor, the G-Shock series is second to none. In my view, G-shock GA2000 is worth every penny.