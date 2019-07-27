Cell-based food still an idea that could take a while to reach the plate

Women and men of science in India are earnestly plotting what Varun Deshpande sees as “a Mars landing for meat”.

The head of the Good Food Institute India is talking about attempts to grow cell-based mutton and chicken in laboratories, which he expects will be done here at lower budgets than elsewhere in the world. At the WeWork office in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, where water is served in tall metal tumblers that look suitably futuristic for a conversation about a brand new venture in cellular research, he fills the hour outlining reasons for making meat outside ...