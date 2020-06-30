Chinese apps banned in India: Know apps status, alternative apps, and more

-
-
India has banned 59 apps of China origin, including some popular names such as TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, Mobile Legends, UC Browser, Mi Community, Mi Video Call and Weibo. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday invoked its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act to put a ban on these apps and termed their usage ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.
ALSO READ: Digital strike: India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps on security threatCurrently, some of the apps listed under the ban are available on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store for download. Moreover, these apps are still functional and do not seem to have been taken down from any other app distribution platforms. It is about time and the apps would be taken down from distribution platforms to curtail new downloads. However, there are ways to side load the applications on smartphones, at least on Google Android platform.
Thus, even if the banned apps are taken down from Google’s Play Store, there will be an alternative route to get these apps for free. Also, the apps would continue to function on smartphones unless their access to server is not blacklisted by internet service providers. Therefore, there are chances that the government would ask internet service providers to block IP addresses and access to these apps.
In the list of banned apps, there are some that do no require internet access to work. Moreover, there are apps that come pre-loaded on some smartphones. It is still to be seen how the government plans to impose ban on the use of such apps.
June 30, 2020
59 Chinese apps banned in India and their alternatives:
|App
|Category
|Alternative
|TikTok
|Social Media
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|Shareit
|File transfer
|Google Files Go
|Kwai
|Social Media
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|UC Browser
|Browser
|Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
|Baidu map
|Maps
|Google Maps, HERE Maps
|Shein
|Shopping
|Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal
|Clash of Kings
|Games
|Ludo King
|DU battery saver
|Utility
|NA*
|Helo
|Social Media
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|Likee
|Social Media
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|YouCam makeup
|Utility
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|Mi Community
|Utility
|CM Browers
|Internet browser
|Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
|Virus Cleaner
|Utility
|NA*
|APUS Browser
|Internet browser
|Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
|ROMWE
|Shopping
|Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal
|Club Factory
|Shopping
|Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal
|Newsdog
|News
|InShorts
|Beutry Plus
|Utility
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|Instant messaging
|WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike
|UC News
|News
|InShorts
|QQ Mail
|Email Client
|Outlook
|Social media
|Reddit, Twitter
|Xender
|File transfer
|Google Files Go
|QQ Music
|Audio
|VLC, MX Player
|QQ Newsfeed
|News
|Flipboard, InShorts, Google News
|Bigo Live
|Video sharing
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|SelfieCity
|Utility
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|Mail Master
|Email Client
|Outlook
|Parallel Space
|Utility
|Dual Apps, Multiple App Cloner
|Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
|Communication
|Google Duo
|WeSync
|Utility
|Google Files Go
|ES File Explorer
|Utility
|Google Files Go
|Viva Video – QU Video Inc
|Video sharing
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|Meitu
|Camera
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|Vigo Video
|Video sharing
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|New Video Status
|Video sharing
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|DU Recorder
|Utility
|AZ Screen Recorder
|Vault- Hide
|File manager
|Google Files Go
|Cache Cleaner DU App studio
|Utility
|NA*
|DU Cleaner
|Utility
|NA*
|DU Browser
|Browser
|Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
|Hago Play With New Friends
|Games
|Ludo King
|Cam Scanner
|Utility
|Microsoft Offile Lens, Adobe Scan
|Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
|Utility
|NA*
|Wonder Camera
|Camera
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|Photo Wonder
|Camera
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|QQ Player
|Media player
|VLC, MX Player
|We Meet
|Social
|Tinder
|Sweet Selfie
|Camera
|Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
|Baidu Translate
|Utility
|Google Translate, Microsoft Translate
|Vmate
|Video sharing
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|QQ International
|Instant messaging
|WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike
|QQ Security Center
|Utility
|NA*
|QQ Launcher
|Utility
|Microsoft Launcher
|U Video
|Video sharing
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|V fly Status Video
|Video sharing
|Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
|Mobile Legends
|Games
|Ludo King
|DU Privacy
|Utility
|NA*
