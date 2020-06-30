Chinese apps banned in India: Know apps status, alternative apps, and more

India has banned 59 apps of China origin, including some popular names such as TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, Mobile Legends, UC Browser, Mi Community, Mi Video Call and Weibo. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday invoked its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act to put a ban on these apps and termed their usage ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

Currently, some of the apps listed under the ban are available on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store for download. Moreover, these apps are still functional and do not seem to have been taken down from any other app distribution platforms. It is about time and the apps would be taken down from distribution platforms to curtail new downloads. However, there are ways to side load the applications on smartphones, at least on Google Android platform.

Thus, even if the banned apps are taken down from Google’s Play Store, there will be an alternative route to get these apps for free. Also, the apps would continue to function on smartphones unless their access to server is not blacklisted by internet service providers. Therefore, there are chances that the government would ask internet service providers to block IP addresses and access to these apps.

59 Chinese apps banned in India and their alternatives:

In the list of banned apps, there are some that do no require internet access to work. Moreover, there are apps that come pre-loaded on some smartphones. It is still to be seen how the government plans to impose ban on the use of such apps.

App Category Alternative TikTok Social Media Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat Shareit File transfer Google Files Go Kwai Social Media Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat UC Browser Browser Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox Baidu map Maps Google Maps, HERE Maps Shein Shopping Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal Clash of Kings Games Ludo King DU battery saver Utility NA* Helo Social Media Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat Likee Social Media Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat YouCam makeup Utility Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera Mi Community Utility Reddit CM Browers Internet browser Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox Virus Cleaner Utility NA* APUS Browser Internet browser Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox ROMWE Shopping Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal Club Factory Shopping Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal Newsdog News InShorts Beutry Plus Utility Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera WeChat Instant messaging WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike UC News News InShorts QQ Mail Email Client Outlook Weibo Social media Reddit, Twitter Xender File transfer Google Files Go QQ Music Audio VLC, MX Player QQ Newsfeed News Flipboard, InShorts, Google News Bigo Live Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat SelfieCity Utility Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera Mail Master Email Client Outlook Parallel Space Utility Dual Apps, Multiple App Cloner Mi Video Call – Xiaomi Communication Google Duo WeSync Utility Google Files Go ES File Explorer Utility Google Files Go Viva Video – QU Video Inc Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat Meitu Camera Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera Vigo Video Video sharing Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera New Video Status Video sharing Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera DU Recorder Utility AZ Screen Recorder Vault- Hide File manager Google Files Go Cache Cleaner DU App studio Utility NA* DU Cleaner Utility NA* DU Browser Browser Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox Hago Play With New Friends Games Ludo King Cam Scanner Utility Microsoft Offile Lens, Adobe Scan Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Utility NA* Wonder Camera Camera Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera Photo Wonder Camera Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera QQ Player Media player VLC, MX Player We Meet Social Tinder Sweet Selfie Camera Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera Baidu Translate Utility Google Translate, Microsoft Translate Vmate Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat QQ International Instant messaging WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike QQ Security Center Utility NA* QQ Launcher Utility Microsoft Launcher U Video Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat V fly Status Video Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat Mobile Legends Games Ludo King DU Privacy Utility NA*

NA*: These are bloatware and you are better off any such apps to keep your phone operate in optimal condition.