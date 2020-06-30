Chinese apps banned in India: Know apps status, alternative apps, and more

JUST IN
Western Digital launches SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 1TB Pendrive
59 Chinese apps banned in India
In the list of banned apps, there are some that do no require internet access to work

India has banned 59 apps of China origin, including some popular names such as TikTok, CamScanner, Shareit, Mobile Legends, UC Browser, Mi Community, Mi Video Call and Weibo. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday invoked its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act to put a ban on these apps and termed their usage ‘prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

Currently, some of the apps listed under the ban are available on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store for download. Moreover, these apps are still functional and do not seem to have been taken down from any other app distribution platforms. It is about time and the apps would be taken down from distribution platforms to curtail new downloads. However, there are ways to side load the applications on smartphones, at least on Google Android platform.

Thus, even if the banned apps are taken down from Google’s Play Store, there will be an alternative route to get these apps for free. Also, the apps would continue to function on smartphones unless their access to server is not blacklisted by internet service providers. Therefore, there are chances that the government would ask internet service providers to block IP addresses and access to these apps.

screenshot

In the list of banned apps, there are some that do no require internet access to work. Moreover, there are apps that come pre-loaded on some smartphones. It is still to be seen how the government plans to impose ban on the use of such apps.

59 Chinese apps banned in India and their alternatives:

App Category Alternative
TikTok Social Media Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
Shareit File transfer Google Files Go
Kwai Social Media Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
UC Browser Browser Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
Baidu map Maps Google Maps, HERE Maps
Shein Shopping Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal
Clash of Kings Games Ludo King
DU battery saver Utility NA*
Helo Social Media Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
Likee Social Media Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
YouCam makeup Utility Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
Mi Community Utility Reddit
CM Browers Internet browser Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
Virus Cleaner Utility NA*
APUS Browser Internet browser Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
ROMWE Shopping Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal
Club Factory Shopping Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal
Newsdog News InShorts
Beutry Plus Utility Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
WeChat Instant messaging WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike
UC News News InShorts
QQ Mail Email Client Outlook
Weibo Social media Reddit, Twitter
Xender File transfer Google Files Go
QQ Music Audio VLC, MX Player
QQ Newsfeed News Flipboard, InShorts, Google News
Bigo Live Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
SelfieCity Utility Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
Mail Master Email Client Outlook
Parallel Space Utility Dual Apps, Multiple App Cloner
Mi Video Call – Xiaomi Communication Google Duo
WeSync Utility Google Files Go
ES File Explorer Utility Google Files Go
Viva Video – QU Video Inc Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
Meitu Camera Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
Vigo Video Video sharing Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
New Video Status Video sharing Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
DU Recorder Utility AZ Screen Recorder
Vault- Hide File manager Google Files Go
Cache Cleaner DU App studio Utility NA*
DU Cleaner Utility NA*
DU Browser Browser Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox
Hago Play With New Friends Games Ludo King
Cam Scanner Utility Microsoft Offile Lens, Adobe Scan
Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile Utility NA*
Wonder Camera Camera Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
Photo Wonder Camera Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
QQ Player Media player VLC, MX Player
We Meet Social Tinder
Sweet Selfie Camera Snapchat, G Cam, Open Camera
Baidu Translate Utility Google Translate, Microsoft Translate
Vmate Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
QQ International Instant messaging WhatsApp, Telegram, Hike
QQ Security Center Utility NA*
QQ Launcher Utility Microsoft Launcher
U Video Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
V fly Status Video Video sharing Instagram IGTV, YouTube, Snapchat
Mobile Legends Games Ludo King
DU Privacy Utility NA*

NA*: These are bloatware and you are better off any such apps to keep your phone operate in optimal condition.
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 09:24 IST

