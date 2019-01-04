Consumer Electronic Show 2019: Samsung to showcase flexible Space Monitor

At this year's Consumer Electronic Show (CES), is geared up to showcase a flexible monitor that is also space saving.

Aptly called Space Monitor, the monitor is simple with a flexible neck that lets you clamp it to a desk and it sits against the wall. When needed, you can simply pull it closer or lower and adjust the angle accordingly, TechCrunch reported.

The Space Monitor is available in two models, one with a 27-inch QHD and a 32-inch version with 4K display that costs $500.