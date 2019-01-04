JUST IN
Devices that will invade your life in 2019 (and what's overhyped)
Business Standard

Consumer Electronic Show 2019: Samsung to showcase flexible Space Monitor

The Space Monitor is available in two models, one with a 27-inch QHD and a 32-inch version with 4K display that costs $500

ANI  |  Las Vegas 

Samsung

At this year's Consumer Electronic Show (CES), Samsung is geared up to showcase a flexible monitor that is also space saving.

Aptly called Space Monitor, the monitor is simple with a flexible neck that lets you clamp it to a desk and it sits against the wall. When needed, you can simply pull it closer or lower and adjust the angle accordingly, TechCrunch reported.

The Space Monitor is available in two models, one with a 27-inch QHD and a 32-inch version with 4K display that costs $500.
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 12:25 IST

