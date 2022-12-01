Corning unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with improved drop protection

American company Corning on Wednesday unveiled the Glass Victus 2. Successor to the Glass Victus, the second-generation glass has a new composition for improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete. In terms of scratch resistance, it is similar to the predecessor, announced the company in a statement. The Glass Victus 2 is currently being tested. It is expected to be available in the market within the next few months.

“Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass.

84 per cent of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets – China, India, and the United States – cite durability as the number one purchasing factor behind the brand itself – according to a research conducted by Corning.

“We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices,” said Velasquez.

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate, claimed Corning.

The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be available for different electronics, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and wearable, smart home devices, cameras, and point of sale displays.