Coronavirus lockdown spurs firms to onboard new employees virtually

Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairperson of State Bank of India, was scheduled to join Salesforce, a US-based software major, on April 1. Yet, even though India and various parts of the US were in lockdown by that time, her onboarding process went off smoothly. “It was quite a surprise that they could do it, and they did it beautifully.

The onboarding happened over video-conferencing,” says the former banker, who has joined Salesforce India as its chairman and CEO. As soon as Bhattacharya completed the joining and induction process, she was introduced via video ...