CtrlS aims to triple its data centres from existing 8 to 25 by FY25

-
ALSO READ
Data centres in India attract investment of $10 bn since 2020: Report
Community health centres lack 80% of health specialists needed: RBI data
Temporary Covid-19 centres getting dismantled amid signs pandemic is ending
Why India continues to attract demand for global capability centres
Data centre business to double by 2024, demand to help real estate: Reports
-
CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's Largest Rated-4 data centre provider, is aiming to triple its number of data centres from the existing eight to about 25 by 2024-25.
A press release from the firm on Monday said CtrlS is in the process of expanding its footprint by an additional five million sq ft from the current 1.2 million sq ft space.
As part of its expansion, the company's two million sq ft Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another similar size one in Hyderabad is ready for construction.
The company has also begun work on a one million sq ft DC campus in Chennai. These three projects will cumulatively add over 600 MW capacity to CtrlS' portfolio of assets, it said.
Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, "Altogether, we will add over 600 MW capacity in these locations and 5 million sq ft additional space. We are fully geared up to emerge as the world's largest Rated-4 data centre player."
In addition to these large DC Parks, CtrlS Datacenters is also setting up a hyperscale data centre facility in Kolkata, which is a key gateway to the Northeast, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 16:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU