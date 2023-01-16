JUST IN
Business Standard

CtrlS aims to triple its data centres from existing 8 to 25 by FY25

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's Largest Rated-4 data centre provider, is aiming to triple its number of data centres from the existing eight to about 25 by 2024-25

Topics
Data centre | financial year | technology industry

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

CtrlS aims to triple its data centres from existing 8 to 25 by FY25
CtrlS aims to triple its data centres from existing 8 to 25 by FY25. Photo: Unsplash

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's Largest Rated-4 data centre provider, is aiming to triple its number of data centres from the existing eight to about 25 by 2024-25.

A press release from the firm on Monday said CtrlS is in the process of expanding its footprint by an additional five million sq ft from the current 1.2 million sq ft space.

As part of its expansion, the company's two million sq ft Hyperscale Datacenter Park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another similar size one in Hyderabad is ready for construction.

The company has also begun work on a one million sq ft DC campus in Chennai. These three projects will cumulatively add over 600 MW capacity to CtrlS' portfolio of assets, it said.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, said, "Altogether, we will add over 600 MW capacity in these locations and 5 million sq ft additional space. We are fully geared up to emerge as the world's largest Rated-4 data centre player."

In addition to these large DC Parks, CtrlS Datacenters is also setting up a hyperscale data centre facility in Kolkata, which is a key gateway to the Northeast, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 16:52 IST

