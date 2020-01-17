Dell Inspiron 13 7391 review: Potent convertible notebook that oozes luxury

Inspiron 13 7391 is a two-in-one notebook, with a 360-degree rotating display lid giving it flexibility of working as a laptop, a tablet (and entertainment display in stand and tent mode). The notebook’s compact design and lightweight build make it easy to carry it around. Powered by the Core i5 Gen 10th processor, the Inspiron 13 7391 seems to be a feature-rich convertible notebook that does not compromise on performance.

Let’s find out how this device fares on key parameters:

Design

Design is often seen as a crucial differentiator in the convertible notebook segment. And the Inspiron 13 7391 scores big in this department. Made of aluminium, this notebook oozes luxury. Its compact size (not bigger than a 10.1-inch tablet) and lightweight build (1.4 kg) ensure easy portability.

Like most other convertible notebooks, the Dell Inspiron 13 7391 has limited ports, but it covers a wide spectrum of connectivity options — the Thunderbolt 3 port on the left side of the chassis is a faster option for data transfers. It doubles up as a power delivery port and display port — to charge the device and to connect external display, respectively. The other ports: A USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, headphone and microphone combination jack, and SD card slot on the right side of the chassis; and power port, and HDMI 2.0 out port on the left.

Coming to the keyboard, the Dell Inspiron 13 7391 has a chiclet-style key layout with dual-purpose function keys. Though backlit and supporting the two-stage luminance control, the keyboard lights can also be turned off to add some more minutes to the notebook’s otherwise stellar on-battery time. Moreover, the keyboard boasts a dedicated power key with built-in fingerprint sensor, which allows quick Windows sign-in (using Windows Hello) without having to type the password.

Complementing the Dell Inspiron 13 7391’s design is the magnetic garage area on its display hinge to store the notebook’s Active Pen. This area is discreet and stores the Active Pen firmly in its place. Importantly, it does not cause any obstruction either to the display or the keyboard and its placement makes the Active Pen easy to reach irrespective of the mode you use the notebook in.

Display and multimedia

The Dell Inspiron 13 7391 has a 13.3-inch fullHD touchscreen with thin bezels at the top and on sides, and a thick one at the bottom. The display is bright and vivid and has good viewing angles. It supports Dell’s ‘CinemaColor’ colour profile, which enhances the colour tones by improving contrast and saturation of the in-display content. The screen is adept in rendering content, including multimedia. Though the screen lacks high dynamic range (HDR), it supports Dolby Vision, which makes the supported content brighter with better detailing. Besides, the notebook supports Dell’s CinemaStream and CinemaSound technologies. The former is a network optimiser service which prioritises network connectivity for video streaming service for lag-free experience. And the latter is a suite of audio enhancements for better speaker output.

Powering the Dell Inspiron 13 7391 is the Core i5 Gen 10 processor, paired with 512 GB of solid state drive and 8 GB of LPDDR3 (2133MHz) RAM. While the SSDs and LPDDR3 RAMs are common across convertible notebooks, the Gen 10 Core i5 processor is still not available in most of them. Its presence makes the Dell Inspiron 13 7391 one of the few notebooks that come packed with an updated set of hardware.

Technical specifications aside, the Dell Inspiron 13 7391 is fun to use and handles most tasks with ease. Thanks to SSD, the notebook boots quickly, which allows it to become operational as soon as you open the display lid. The notebook also opens the applications without any lag. Though it manages to handle software like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop, etc, the absence of a discreet graphic card prevents the notebook from delivering the performance needed by such heavy-duty applications. Except heavy jobs, the notebook handles everything with ease and does not show any signs of slowing down even after extended usage.

Dell Inspiron 13 7391

Starting at Rs 90,290, the Dell Inspiron 13 7391 is a capable two-in-one convertible notebook that offers both style and substance. The notebook’s premium aluminium construction, portable form factor, good on-battery time and sleek performance make it a complete package in its segment. Consider this notebook for its efficient performance, multimedia-oriented features, dazzling display and a strong battery that keeps the show going for a full day.