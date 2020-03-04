Engineering goes digital: L&T executing projects with new-age technologies

Four years ago, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was looking at ways to digitally transform many of its businesses. The engineering and construction giant with a revenue of $21 billion set up a small team of just three people to drive this initiative.

Today, the team, led by its chief digital officer Anantha Sayana, has swelled to over a 100 members and is at the forefront of conceptualising and building solutions, leveraging several of L&T’s new-age technologies. These initiatives have helped the engineering major to improve the utilisation of its machines by at least 10-15 per cent. In ...