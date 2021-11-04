Explained: How to block your phone from interrupting you

Sometimes, you just need to get stuff done — that budget spreadsheet, your novel or even a nap — but your insists on distracting you with notifications, texts or the pull of social media. Sure, the Do Not Disturb setting can temporarily stifle interruptions when you need quiet time or a mental break, but recent versions of and Apple’s new iOS 15 include a more flexible Focus mode with other tools for concentration.

Find your focus

In 12, look for the Digital Wellbeing icon in your app drawer. If you don’t see it, open the Set­tings icon and select Digital Wellbeing & Parental Con­trols; you can download the app, too. For the hands-free approach, just say “OK, Google, open the Digital Wellbeing settings.”

On an Apple device run­ning iOS 15, open the Settings icon and scroll to Focus; saying “Hey, Siri, open my Settings” works, too. On the Focus screen, you’ll see that the old Do Not Disturb setting has moved in, and you have a button to share your settings across other Apple devices, including Macs.

Block interruptions

On Android’s Digital Well­being screen, tap Focus Mode. Choose the Set a Sc­hedule option to block out the timeout you need. In the “Your distracting apps” list, select the programs you’d like to disable when Focus Mode is on. (The Manage Notifications controls in the Digital Well­being settings let you dec­ide what types of alerts you get in the first place.)

To temporarily silence most calls, go back to the main Digital Wellbeing scr­een and select Do Not Dis­turb. Tap the People option and choose the contacts all­owed to bother you when you have Do Not Dis­turb enabled; you can do the same for apps and turn off alarms. (Some phones have a Flip to Shhh setting, which puts your phone right into Do Not Disturb when you place it screen-side down.)