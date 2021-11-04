Explained: How to block your phone from interrupting you

-
Sometimes, you just need to get stuff done — that budget spreadsheet, your novel or even a nap — but your smartphone insists on distracting you with notifications, texts or the pull of social media. Sure, the Do Not Disturb setting can temporarily stifle interruptions when you need quiet time or a mental break, but recent versions of Android and Apple’s new iOS 15 include a more flexible Focus mode with other tools for concentration.
Find your focus
In Android 12, look for the Digital Wellbeing icon in your app drawer. If you don’t see it, open the Settings icon and select Digital Wellbeing & Parental Controls; you can download the app, too. For the hands-free approach, just say “OK, Google, open the Digital Wellbeing settings.”
On an Apple device running iOS 15, open the Settings icon and scroll to Focus; saying “Hey, Siri, open my Settings” works, too. On the Focus screen, you’ll see that the old Do Not Disturb setting has moved in, and you have a button to share your settings across other Apple devices, including Macs.
Block interruptions
On Android’s Digital Wellbeing screen, tap Focus Mode. Choose the Set a Schedule option to block out the timeout you need. In the “Your distracting apps” list, select the programs you’d like to disable when Focus Mode is on. (The Manage Notifications controls in the Digital Wellbeing settings let you decide what types of alerts you get in the first place.)
To temporarily silence most calls, go back to the main Digital Wellbeing screen and select Do Not Disturb. Tap the People option and choose the contacts allowed to bother you when you have Do Not Disturb enabled; you can do the same for apps and turn off alarms. (Some Android phones have a Flip to Shhh setting, which puts your phone right into Do Not Disturb when you place it screen-side down.)
@2021TheNewYorkTimesNewsService
