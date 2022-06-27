Facebook Watch video app for smart televisions no longer works on Apple TV

-
The Facebook app for smart TVs, which allows users to tune into various videos, shows and live streams on the platform, may no longer be available on Apple TV, as first reported by 9to5Mac. Meanwhile, some users report that they can no longer access the app after its latest update.
In a thread on MacRumors, one user shares an image of the notice they received after attempting to open Facebook Watch on their Apple TV 4K: "The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch." Several other users report having the same experience, as per The Verge.
Facebook launched its Watch app on Apple TV in 2017 after first launching on Samsung Smart TVs. The app is also available on several other smart TVs and consoles, as well as Facebook's mobile app and desktop site.
Users who are willing to continue using the Watch app on Apple TV should be able to cast Watch from their phone to their TV, but obviously, this isn't as convenient as simply opening an app, reports The Verge.
It's not confirmed if the Facebook Watch app is no longer available due to a bug caused by the latest update, or if Facebook has completely removed the app from the Apple TV.
Apple TV is still listed as one of the supported platforms for Facebook Watch. However, The Verge reached out to Apple and Facebook for their comment, but didn't immediately receive a response.
