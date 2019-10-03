Farming gets frugal: New technologies are making farmers more productive

To a casual onlooker, J S Rana’s five acres of agricultural farmland does not look very different from those of other farmers in Nandana village in Haryana’s Karnal district. Look closer, though, and you can spot telemetry devices along with panels mounted onto poles on the road adjoining his fields.

What you cannot see at all are the sensors buried in the farmland that help Rana to irrigate his land “smartly” based on data that reveals the moisture level in the soil. Rana uses Jain Logic, an integrated automation solutions for the management of irrigation ...