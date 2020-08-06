Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Apple, Asus, Realme, Vivo phones

Big Saving Days sale has begun in which the home-grown e-commerce platform is offering discounts and deals on a number of products, including smartphone. The five-day sale started on August 6 and will continue until August 10. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering up to 10 per cent instant discount on Citi Bank and ICICI Bank cards and credit-card EMI transactions.

Big Saving Days sale deals on smartphones

The e-commerce platform is running deals and discounts across smartphone brands, including Apple, ASUS, Realme, Samsung and OPPO smartphones. Here are some of the deals to check out:

ASUS ROG Phone 3

This is a fresh launch sale, meaning the phone is available on sale for the first time. The ROG Phone 3 comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage configurations — priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.





The most affordable iPhone with Apple’s flagship A13 Bionic system-on-chip is available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999. The phone features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It is made of aerospace-grade aluminium and durable glass design with an all-black front. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating. It features a 12-megapixel rear camera, which supports video capture at 4K resolution at up to 60fps.



Realme’s last year flagship smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 28,999. The Realme X2 Pro boots Android 10 operating system based ColorOS 7 user interface. It has a 6.5-inch fullHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) super AMOLED display of 90Hz refresh rate and 135Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is made of glass and metal and boasts Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (non-expandable). The Realme X2 Pro has a quad rear cameras, which include a 64MP primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP telephoto sensor of an f/2.5 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor of 115-degree field-of-view (FoV) and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes bundled with a 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charger.

This is the most affordable smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This performance-centric smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,990. Moreover, is offering flat Rs 3,000 off on prepaid and exchange transactions, which brings down the effective cost to Rs 31,990. It is a deal at this price.

The iQOO 3 has a 6.44-inch super AMOLED display of 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response rate. The phone features quad-camera setup -- 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. There is a 16MP on the front. The device is powered by 4,440mAh battery and comes with 55W fast charger.

The phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 16,990. It has a 6.38-inch fullHD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) super AMOLED display of 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, the phone boots Android operating system with FunTouch UI layered on top. It has a 4,500mAh battery, supported by a 22.5 W fast charger. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the back with 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera.



