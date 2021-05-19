Flipkart 'Electronics Sale': Apple to Samsung, top discounts on smartphones

is hosting its ‘Electronics Sale' to offer discounts, bank offers, exchange offers, and more on a wide range of smartphones from coveted brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Asus, Realme, and others. The sale started on May 17 and it will continue until May 21.

As part of sale offers, is offering up to 12% Instant Discount with HDFC Bank Credit Cards & Credit/ Debit EMI Transactions on minimum transaction of Rs 7,500.

From ROG Phone 5 to Narzo 30 Pro 5G, has offers on several smartphones, here's a list of phones you can have on your radar:

Offers on gaming smartphones:

ROG Phone 5

recently launched its powerful gaming phone Asus Rog Phone 5 and Fipkart is offering a flat Rs 6,000 discount on the smartphone, which is otherwise priced at Rs 55,999 on the e-commerce platform. Besides, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,600. Users can also avail themselves of 12% instant discount using HDFC credit card or EMI option.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Flipkart is offering 25% instant discount on Asus ROG Phone 3 (8GB + 128 GB), which brings down its price to Rs 41,999 from Rs 55,999. You can also avail exchange offers of up to Rs 14,600. There is also 12% off on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards EMI transactions, up to Rs 1200.

iQOO 3 (8GB + 128GB)

If you are looking for a gaming smartphone, you can consider iQOO 3 which is available for Rs 24,990, down from Rs 37,990. You can also avail exchange offers (up to Rs 14,600), besides 12% instant off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards EMI transactions.

Offers on premium phones:

iPhone 12 (64GB)

Priced at Rs 79,900, Apple's iPhone 12 is available for Rs 77,900. There is also an exchange offer for up to Rs 14,600, besides Rs 6,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card.

iPhone 12 mini (64GB)

iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs 67,900, instead of Rs 69,900 during the sale with up to Rs 14,600 exchange offer.

Besides, there is Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card.

iPhone 12 Pro (128 GB)

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro is available for Rs 115,900 during Flipkart's sale, down from Rs 119,900 with up to Rs 14,600 exchange offer and Rs 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card.

MOTOROLA Razr 5G

Launched at Rs 140,000 (256+8 GB), Motorola's foldable smartphone Moto Razr 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 89,999 as part of Flipkart's Electronics Sale. Besides, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,600 on the smartphone.

Offers on premium mid-range smartphones

Google Pixel 4a (128GB + 6GB)

Priced at Rs 31,999, Google's Pixel 4a is available for Rs 29,999 with exchange offer (up to Rs 14,600) and 12% instant off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards EMI transactions.

X7 pro 5G

Realme's 5G smartphone X7 pro 5G is available for Rs 26,999, down from 32,999. You can also use the exchange offer of up to Rs 14,600 and and 12% instant off on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards EMI transactions.

Realme X50 Pro 5G (12GB + 256GB)

Realme's X50 Pro 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 30,999, down from Rs 47,999. You can avail the exchange offer besides discount on HDFC cards.

Offers on mid-range smartphones:

Galaxy F62 (6GB + 128GB)

Samsung's Galaxy F62 has a price cut of Rs 12,000 during the sale. The smartphone is available for Rs 17,999, down from Rs 29,999. Besides the exchange offer and HDFC cards discounts also apply.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (6GB + 64 GB)

Realme's Narzo 30 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 15,499, besides, there is up to Rs 14,600 exchange offer and HDFC cards discounts.

Galaxy F41 (6GB + 128GB)

Samsung's Galaxy F41 has a price cut of Rs 6,500 during the sale. The device is available for Rs 14,499, down from Rs 20,999. There is also up to Rs 13,950 exchange offer and HDFC cards discounts.

Offers on entry-level smartphones:

Poco X3 (6GB + 64GB)

Poco's X3 is priced at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 19,999 during the sale. Besides there is an exchange offer and HDFC card discounts on the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 20 (4GB + 64GB)

Realme's Narzo 20 is available for Rs 9,999, down from Rs 12,999 during the sale with an exchange offer for up to Rs 9,350 and further discounts with HDFC cards.

Galaxy F12 (4GB + 64 GB)

Samsung's Galaxy F12 is priced at Rs 9,999, down from Rs 12,999 during the sale with an exchange offer for up to Rs 9,350 and further discounts with HDFC cards.